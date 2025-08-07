403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Hundreds Rally in Slovenia to Protest Genocide in Gaza
(MENAFN) Several hundred protesters assembled outside the Slovenian parliament on Wednesday, voicing strong opposition to the escalating violence in the Gaza Strip.
The demonstrators demanded an urgent ceasefire and pressed the Slovenian government to terminate all collaboration between local public institutions and their Israeli counterparts.
Holding banners high and chanting slogans, participants showed solidarity with Palestinians while calling for decisive measures from Slovenian officials and the global community.
"This is the second protest I've attended this week," said Mija, one of the demonstrators outside the parliament.
This protest was one among multiple public gatherings recently staged throughout Slovenia, all reacting to the worsening humanitarian crisis in Gaza.
Additionally, over 50 university professors and scholars issued open letters on the same day, urging Slovenian universities to halt all academic partnerships with Israeli institutions.
"Slovenian universities have an undeniable academic and ethical duty to act in response to the systematic violations of international law and human rights being committed by the State of Israel," one of the letters read.
The demonstrators demanded an urgent ceasefire and pressed the Slovenian government to terminate all collaboration between local public institutions and their Israeli counterparts.
Holding banners high and chanting slogans, participants showed solidarity with Palestinians while calling for decisive measures from Slovenian officials and the global community.
"This is the second protest I've attended this week," said Mija, one of the demonstrators outside the parliament.
This protest was one among multiple public gatherings recently staged throughout Slovenia, all reacting to the worsening humanitarian crisis in Gaza.
Additionally, over 50 university professors and scholars issued open letters on the same day, urging Slovenian universities to halt all academic partnerships with Israeli institutions.
"Slovenian universities have an undeniable academic and ethical duty to act in response to the systematic violations of international law and human rights being committed by the State of Israel," one of the letters read.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- BTSE Sponsors Major Blockchain Conferences In Vietnam, Reinforcing Commitment To Southeast Asian Market
- Primexbt Partners With Theo Wassenaar Primary School To Support Education In South Africa
- GSR Leads $100M Private Placement Into Nasdaq-Listed MEI Pharma To Launch First Institutional Litecoin Treasury Strategy Alongside Charlie Lee
- 10 Years Of Ethereum : ETH Meme Coin Pepeto Ends Stage 6 With $5.770.000 Raised In Presale
- Multibank.Io Partners With Fireblocks And Mavryk To Launch $10B Real Estate Tokenization Platform
- Fundedfx Launches Global Prop Trading Challenges With Flexible Scaling And On-Demand Payouts
CommentsNo comment