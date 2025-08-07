Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Hundreds Rally in Slovenia to Protest Genocide in Gaza

Hundreds Rally in Slovenia to Protest Genocide in Gaza


2025-08-07 03:55:50
(MENAFN) Several hundred protesters assembled outside the Slovenian parliament on Wednesday, voicing strong opposition to the escalating violence in the Gaza Strip.

The demonstrators demanded an urgent ceasefire and pressed the Slovenian government to terminate all collaboration between local public institutions and their Israeli counterparts.

Holding banners high and chanting slogans, participants showed solidarity with Palestinians while calling for decisive measures from Slovenian officials and the global community.

"This is the second protest I've attended this week," said Mija, one of the demonstrators outside the parliament.

This protest was one among multiple public gatherings recently staged throughout Slovenia, all reacting to the worsening humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

Additionally, over 50 university professors and scholars issued open letters on the same day, urging Slovenian universities to halt all academic partnerships with Israeli institutions.

"Slovenian universities have an undeniable academic and ethical duty to act in response to the systematic violations of international law and human rights being committed by the State of Israel," one of the letters read.

MENAFN07082025000045017169ID1109896922

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search