China’s Cathay Pacific Places USD8.1B Order for 14 Boeing 777-9 Jets


2025-08-07 03:46:39
(MENAFN) Boeing revealed on Wednesday that Cathay Pacific, the Hong Kong-based airline, has placed an order for 14 additional 777-9 aircraft valued at $8.1 billion. This latest purchase increases Cathay Pacific’s total 777-9 jets on order to 35, making it a major operator of the world’s largest twin-engine airliners.

According to Boeing, the 777-9 will help Cathay Pacific address rising passenger demand in critical international markets.

Cathay Pacific’s CEO Ronald Lam stated, "We plan to expand and renew our fleet with the additional 777-9 aircraft, enabling us to continue our rich history of connecting the world with our Hong Kong hub."

Brad McMullen, Boeing’s senior vice president of commercial sales and marketing, added, "We are proud to support Cathay Pacific's continued leadership as one of the world's top airlines, and introduce the 777-9 as their future flagship airplane."

