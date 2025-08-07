Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Syria Seals USD14B Foreign Investment Agreements

Syria Seals USD14B Foreign Investment Agreements


2025-08-07 03:26:47
(MENAFN) Syria has secured investment agreements totaling $14 billion with international firms, media reported Wednesday. The state-run news agency said the deals span 12 major projects across the country, focused on revitalizing infrastructure, expanding transportation, and boosting commercial development.

The agreements were formalized during a signing ceremony held in Damascus, which was attended by interim Syrian leader Ahmad al-Sharaa.

Talal al-Hilali, head of the Syrian Investment Authority, stated during the ceremony that the agreements marked “an announcement that Syria is open for investment.”

Al-Hilali outlined several major projects included in the deal. Among them: a $4 billion overhaul of Damascus International Airport, a $2 billion initiative to build a Damascus Metro system, and the $2 billion Damascus Towers development.

Also featured are the Baramkeh Towers, estimated at $500 million, and the Baramkeh Mall project, valued at $60 million.

Syrian interim officials have recently stepped up efforts to attract foreign capital through a wave of investment pledges and infrastructure initiatives. Public sentiment remains divided—some citizens are cautiously hopeful, while others withhold judgment, waiting for visible progress on the ground.

MENAFN07082025000045017169ID1109896857

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search