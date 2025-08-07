403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Syria Seals USD14B Foreign Investment Agreements
(MENAFN) Syria has secured investment agreements totaling $14 billion with international firms, media reported Wednesday. The state-run news agency said the deals span 12 major projects across the country, focused on revitalizing infrastructure, expanding transportation, and boosting commercial development.
The agreements were formalized during a signing ceremony held in Damascus, which was attended by interim Syrian leader Ahmad al-Sharaa.
Talal al-Hilali, head of the Syrian Investment Authority, stated during the ceremony that the agreements marked “an announcement that Syria is open for investment.”
Al-Hilali outlined several major projects included in the deal. Among them: a $4 billion overhaul of Damascus International Airport, a $2 billion initiative to build a Damascus Metro system, and the $2 billion Damascus Towers development.
Also featured are the Baramkeh Towers, estimated at $500 million, and the Baramkeh Mall project, valued at $60 million.
Syrian interim officials have recently stepped up efforts to attract foreign capital through a wave of investment pledges and infrastructure initiatives. Public sentiment remains divided—some citizens are cautiously hopeful, while others withhold judgment, waiting for visible progress on the ground.
The agreements were formalized during a signing ceremony held in Damascus, which was attended by interim Syrian leader Ahmad al-Sharaa.
Talal al-Hilali, head of the Syrian Investment Authority, stated during the ceremony that the agreements marked “an announcement that Syria is open for investment.”
Al-Hilali outlined several major projects included in the deal. Among them: a $4 billion overhaul of Damascus International Airport, a $2 billion initiative to build a Damascus Metro system, and the $2 billion Damascus Towers development.
Also featured are the Baramkeh Towers, estimated at $500 million, and the Baramkeh Mall project, valued at $60 million.
Syrian interim officials have recently stepped up efforts to attract foreign capital through a wave of investment pledges and infrastructure initiatives. Public sentiment remains divided—some citizens are cautiously hopeful, while others withhold judgment, waiting for visible progress on the ground.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- BTSE Sponsors Major Blockchain Conferences In Vietnam, Reinforcing Commitment To Southeast Asian Market
- Primexbt Partners With Theo Wassenaar Primary School To Support Education In South Africa
- GSR Leads $100M Private Placement Into Nasdaq-Listed MEI Pharma To Launch First Institutional Litecoin Treasury Strategy Alongside Charlie Lee
- 10 Years Of Ethereum : ETH Meme Coin Pepeto Ends Stage 6 With $5.770.000 Raised In Presale
- Multibank.Io Partners With Fireblocks And Mavryk To Launch $10B Real Estate Tokenization Platform
- Fundedfx Launches Global Prop Trading Challenges With Flexible Scaling And On-Demand Payouts
CommentsNo comment