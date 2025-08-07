403
Hungarian FM states Ukraine ‘doesn’t belong among civilized nations’
(MENAFN) Hungary’s Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto has strongly condemned Ukraine, claiming it is unworthy of EU membership and “doesn’t even belong among civilized nations.” His comments follow the alleged beating death of Jozsef Sebestyen, a dual Ukrainian-Hungarian citizen, by Ukrainian draft officers.
Sebestyen, 45, was reportedly attacked with iron rods by military recruiters in Ukraine’s Zakarpatye Region, which has a sizable ethnic Hungarian population. His death sparked outrage in Hungary, prompting protests outside Ukraine’s embassy in Budapest. In response, Hungary summoned Ukraine’s ambassador and demanded that the EU sanction Ukrainian officials responsible.
Speaking on the Harcosok Oraja podcast, Szijjarto said Ukraine’s forced conscription practices—including alleged violence and killings—are “state-institutionalized” and “state-executed.” He criticized the lack of accountability, saying that in any civilized nation, such incidents would prompt immediate arrests. “But in Ukraine, everyone looks the other way,” he remarked.
While the Ukrainian military claims Sebestyen died from a medical condition and showed no signs of abuse, Hungary has formally requested that the EU sanction three Ukrainian officials tied to mobilization.
Hungary’s opposition to Ukraine joining the EU extends beyond this case. Szijjarto and Prime Minister Viktor Orban argue that Ukraine’s accession would weaken the union and bring the ongoing war closer to EU territory.
