New Book Are You At 5D Yet? You're Invited! The New Human 5D Heart Vibrational Frequency Creating New Earth
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Fort Myers, FL, August 7, 2025 - Plus Positive Marketing Group has announced the release of a transformative new book that offers readers a practical and spiritual guide to 5D Perception-a higher-dimensional awareness rooted in clarity, unity, and love. As more people awaken to expanded states of consciousness, this book arrives as a timely companion for those seeking to move beyond the fears and limitations of 3D Matrix thinking.
"This book is an activation," says Webber, one of the co-authors. "It helps you remember the truth beyond thought, knowing that the life-force of Love and Light frequency is you."
The book addresses a rising collective desire to shift from linear, fear-based perception to a more coherent and intuitive way of living. With the world in the midst of profound change, this guide provides language, structure, and support for the inner transformation already underway in many.
A Practical Pathway for Awakening Souls
At its core, the book helps readers explore their own awakening and offers tools to align with 5D awareness . Rather than introducing new belief systems, the content encourages readers to remember a deeper truth: the self as presence, not personality. It serves as both map and mirror, revealing how to navigate life with higher frequency and intentional presence.
What Readers Will Discover
Accessible Practices for Higher Awareness
The book includes clear and grounded practices that help readers recognize and stabilize 5D states. These include breath-based awareness, mindfulness, and vibrational tuning to bring clarity and peace to everyday experience.
Harmonizing Inner Shifts with Daily Life
spiritual awakening doesn't mean leaving daily life behind. The book shows readers how to apply intuitive insight and compassionate presence to relationships, work, and routine tasks-without spiritual bypassing.
Releasing the 3D Matrix
For those seeking to move beyond patterns of fear, scarcity, and separation, the book provides fresh insight into how 3D thinking forms and how it can be lovingly dissolved. Readers are invited to see challenges not as barriers, but as gateways to expanded awareness.
Embracing the Universal Self
As readers deepen into the content, they are guided to shift from personal identity toward a universal presence that flows from love, not control. This isn't about perfection but resonance-tuning into what's real beyond the ego.
A Collaborative Vision for Humanity's Evolution
The co-authors bridge intuitive wisdom with academic understanding, creating a multidimensional conversation that speaks directly to those ready to evolve. "We are at a pivotal moment in human evolution," says Dr. Moss. "5D Perception provides both the map and the mirror for those ready to make the leap into a more coherent, compassionate, and conscious way of living."
Now Available on Amazon
Are You Yet? You're Invited is now available for purchase on Amazon. Plus Positive Marketing Group invites all seekers, healers, and curious minds to explore the pages of this activation and remember who they truly are.
