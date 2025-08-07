Qatar Recognised As Trusted Mediator In Global Security Forum 2025 Findings

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Fazeena Saleem | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Soufan Center has released its official Overview & Findings Report for the 2025 Global Security Forum (GSF), which was held in Doha in April. The report highlights key takeaways and underscores the need for a rethinking of how states, institutions, and practitioners respond to evolving crises.

The report has highlighted that as multilateral institutions face increasing gridlock, local and regional actors - as well as so-called“middle powers” like Qatar - are stepping into more active roles in mediation, humanitarian aid, and counter-radicalisation.

The report calls for greater inclusion of minority groups, women, and youth in these processes to ensure that solutions are sustainable and equitable.

Qatar, in particular, was highlighted as a trusted and neutral broker capable of navigating complex geopolitical terrains to bring diverse stakeholders together.

Co-hosted by The Soufan Center and the Qatar International Academy for Security Studies (QIASS), Global Security Forum 2025 marked the seventh annual gathering and welcomed over 1,000 participants from around the globe.

As the world contends with increasingly complex threats to peace and security, the forum served as a platform for some of the most urgent conversations in international security today.

One of the report's central findings is the growing convergence of terrorists, criminal networks, and proxy elements, creating a fluid and increasingly difficult threat environment. The report notes that protracted conflicts and governance gaps - especially in regions like the Sahel - have created fertile ground for radicalisation, recruitment, and transnational illicit activities, including trafficking in weapons, drugs, and people.

The report stresses that traditional distinctions among ideological, operational, and regional actors are fading, replaced by intricate alliances that form a“crime-terror nexus.” States must adapt by fostering multilateral cooperation and embracing new models of threat assessment and response.



The report raises serious concerns over the apparent erosion of international humanitarian law (IHL) across multiple conflict zones - including Sudan, Gaza, Ukraine, Haiti, and Myanmar. It highlights increasing attacks on aid workers and the politicisation of humanitarian assistance. The lack of accountability, according to the forum's findings, is emboldening both state and non-state actors to act with impunity.

Stakeholders at the forum called for renewed commitment to the rules of war, emphasising that adherence to IHL is essential not just for civilian protection but also for paving the way to long-term peace and justice.

Another major theme emerging from the 2025 forum is the urgent need to shift away from short-term crisis response toward long-term, sustained engagement. The report cautions that outdated models of governance and policy-making are ill-equipped for today's entrenched and overlapping emergencies. Effective solutions must recognise the chronic nature of modern conflicts and incorporate resilience planning into all levels of response.

The forum also explored how emerging technologies are being weaponised by both state and non-state actors. These technologies are enabling grey zone activities, fuelling disinformation, and challenging traditional regulatory frameworks. Participants emphasised the need for closer cooperation between states and the tech sector, balancing regulation with the protection of human rights and democratic institutions.

For the first time, the forum expanded its programming to include interactive side events such as table-top exercises, workshops, and film screenings. These sessions offered participants practical exposure to the policy challenges discussed on the main stage and fostered applied learning and skill development essential for long-term engagement in security work.

The report concludes that to confront the mounting challenges to peace and stability worldwide, states and practitioners must embrace innovation, adaptability, and sustained cooperation across all sectors of society. GSF is an annual event that brings together policymakers, security professionals, academics, and civil society leaders to engage on the most pressing security issues.