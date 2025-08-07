Cityscape Qatar 2025 Set To Showcase Landmark Real Estate Projects

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Deepak John | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Cityscape Qatar 2025 will feature more than 70 exhibitors across residential, commercial, industrial, hospitality, and logistics sectors. From landmark launches to global investment opportunities, the event will showcase transformative projects that represent the region's rapid evolution, said an official.

In an interview with The Peninsula, Alexander Heuff, Exhibition Director of Cityscape portfolio said,“With 90 percent of the show floor now sold out, Cityscape Qatar 2025 is ramping up to return to Doha this October with one of its most anticipated editions yet. This year's theme, 'Shaping the Future of Real Estate', will demonstrate the ambitions of an entire industry as we analyse how AI, urban innovation, and new demographics like Gen Z are reshaping the investment and development landscape.”

The exhibition will spotlight the country's real estate prospects through a lens of sustainability, innovation, and regulatory transparency. It will feature discussions on smart city planning, green architecture, and the integration of AI in real estate. He added the event underscores Qatar's commitment to long-term investment not just in physical infrastructure but in creating a resilient and future-ready real estate ecosystem. By aligning with national priorities and global best practices, it reinforces Qatar's position as a leading destination for real estate investment in the Middle East.

Commenting on the opportunities for GCC and global investors, Heuff noted that the exhibition provides a world-class platform for GCC and international investors to explore high-yield opportunities. Attendees can engage directly with developers and government entities, access exclusive project launches, and evaluate relocation incentives.

The exhibition also features global portfolios, allowing investors and homebuyers to compare domestic and international options. This cross-border visibility makes Cityscape Qatar a leading venue for strategic investment decisions, he added.

The 2025 edition introduces several features, including CityscapeWIRE (Women in Real Estate): A dedicated space for women professionals. Future Architecture Showcase: A collaboration with Qatar University to highlight student design talent, as well as expanded international investment zones and AI-driven real estate solutions.

While final visitor numbers are pending, previous editions have drawn tens of thousands of attendees, and this year is predicted to exceed that turnout.

Heuff further said, Cityscape supports Qatar's goals of catalysing investment in urban infrastructure and housing, promoting innovation in real estate through technology and sustainability and building international partnerships that bring global expertise to local development.

It acts as a gateway to Qatar's real estate transformation, backed by government policy and strategic partners.

The exhibition is deeply embedded in Qatar's local market, especially as the country experiences a surge in real estate activity. Cityscape showcases transformative projects such as Lusail's 7.5km waterfront expansion, reflecting Qatar's ambition to redefine urban living.

The event also supports local developers by offering a platform to unveil new projects, engage with stakeholders, and align with regional trends, he added.

Cityscape Qatar is more than a real estate exhibition - it is a strategic platform aligned with Qatar National Vision 2030, which aims to build a diversified and sustainable economy.

The exhibition fosters dialogue between developers, investors, and policymakers, promoting urban innovation, infrastructure development, and investment.