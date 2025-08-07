'Acting Isn't A Game': Bassem Samra On Art, Integrity, And Speaking His Mind

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Bassem Samra remains one of Egyptian cinema's most distinctive talents - unpredictable, uncompromising, and utterly authentic. With his commanding voice, magnetic presence, and chameleon-like versatility, he can inhabit any role, whether leading man or scene-stealer. Recently, Samra's work - and his candid public comments - reflect an artist at the height of his confidence and clarity. Daily News Egypt sat down with Samra at the set of his latest film“Banat Faten” for an unfiltered conversation about his craft, the industry, and what lies ahead.

How is filming on Banat Faten going?

It's intense, but I'm really enjoying it. We're making a different kind of social drama with strong emotional depth. The entire cast and crew are giving their all, and the director is steering the ship with confidence. I'm happy with my role - it's fresh, not repetitive, and it reveals new sides to my acting.

There have been rumours of tension between you and Yousra. Any truth to that?

Not at all. Yousra is a huge star and a consummate professional. We've worked together before and have great chemistry. The atmosphere on set is calm and respectful. Sometimes people just like to stir up drama from nothing.

Some claimed you walked off set due to her lateness. Is that true?

No comment on things that never happened. Anyone who knows me knows I'm punctual and professional. I don't like wasting time, but I also respect my colleagues and avoid idle talk.

You've criticised the influx of social media celebrities into acting. Is this a declaration of war?

Not war - more of a rescue call. Acting isn't a game or a numbers contest. It's an art form with structure and rules. When fame gets confused with talent, someone has to speak up. I'm defending the craft I love, and the generations of artists who earned their place through hard work.

You've been compared to the lead actor in 'Squid Game.' How did that feel?

Honestly, I laughed. People notice the smallest details! I shared the post because I found it funny. We live in stressful times - a little humour goes a long way.

You recently reconciled with the singer“El-Oumda” after years of tension. How did that come about?

Conflicts happen, but reason should win in the end. After five years, we sat down and cleared the air. Mistakes aren't shameful - what's shameful is refusing to move past them. Honesty and goodwill matter more than pride.

What's next after“Banat Faten”?

I have a new film called“El-Krash” with Ahmed Dawood and Mirna Gamil - totally different in tone and style. I'm also working on a TV project, but I prefer to prepare quietly and make a strong entrance.

You served on the jury at the Casablanca Arab Film Festival. How was that?

It was fantastic - a week in Casablanca watching diverse, high-quality films from across the Maghreb. I was honoured to serve alongside Iraqi director Ahmed Al-Daraji, Moroccan actress Nisrine Radi, and Tunisian critic Hend Hawala. Festivals unite people for the love of cinema, and I'm proud Egypt always has a strong presence.

Your film Restart with Tamer Hosny is in cinemas now. How was that experience?

It brought me a great new friend. Tamer is talented, dedicated, and a joy to work with. The set was full of energy and laughter - and that chemistry is on screen.

For those who haven't seen it, how would you describe“Restart”?

It's a smart blend of comedy and emotion that looks at how social media and trends shape our lives. It's relevant to everyone, and I believe cinema should reflect real life while raising meaningful questions.

What drew you to the story?

The script - it was fresh, challenging, and had a clever take on social media's influence. I'm no social media expert, but its effects are everywhere. The film sparks conversation in a fun, engaging way.

Your series“El-Atawla” had two hit seasons. Why not a third?

I think two is enough. Both seasons left a strong impression. No one has approached me officially for a third, but even if they did, I believe in ending on a high so people remember it fondly.

Now that you're an A-list star, what's the biggest challenge?

Choosing roles without repeating myself. Good scripts are rare, and the industry needs more private-sector investment to fund quality projects.

Do you handle criticism well?

I read audience feedback and respect it, but I have my own convictions. I take what's constructive and leave the rest.

Do you insist on working during Ramadan?

Ramadan is a tempting season with lots of great content, but quality matters more than timing. Strong storytelling works any time of year.

When will we see you back on stage?

I think about it all the time. Theatre is the real school of art, and I miss it. If the right script and team come along, I'll be back. Theatre demands full commitment, which is harder to balance with film and TV.

You started in theatre, right?

Yes, I began in college theatre and independent groups, then moved to television for wider opportunities. The stage taught me discipline and improvisation, but TV reaches more people.

What does theatre need to compete with television?

Support and funding. Theatre is closest to the people but often neglected. We also need bold ideas - not just famous faces on posters.

Is there a stage role you dream of playing?

At one point, I dreamed of portraying figures like Saad Zaghloul or Gamal Abdel Nasser. But more than a name, I want a script that truly deserves the stage.