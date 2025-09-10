MENAFN - The Conversation) Senior Lecturer in International Politics, City St George's, University of London Profile Articles Activity

Leonie Fleischmann is a Senior Lecturer in International Politics and Human Rights at City St George's, University of London. She is the author of The Israeli Peace Movement: Anti-Occupation Activism and Human Rights since the Al Aqsa Intifada (I.B. Tauris, 2019).

Her research interests involve civil resistance, social movements and human rights. Her current research interrogates the role of internal allies in resistance campaigns. She has published on the case of Israel and Palestine, with the support of the International Center on Nonviolent Conflict. She is currently researching the Anti-Apartheid Movement in South Africa and the Indigenous Movements in North America.



2016–present Lecturer in International Politics, City, University of London

2017–2018 Research fellow, International Center for Nonviolent Resistance 2015–2016 Teaching Fellow, University of London

2015 City, University of London, PhD International Politics



2019 The Israeli Peace Movement: Anti-Occupation Activism and Human Rights since the Al Aqsa Intifada, I.B. Tauris

2019 The Role of Internal Third-Party Interveners in Civil Resistance Campaigns: The Case of Israeli-Jewish Anti-Occupation Activists, Government and Opposition

2018 Framing and Foreign Policy: Israel's Response to the Arab Uprisings, International Studies Review 2016 Beyond Paralysis: A New Framing for Israeli Peace Activism, Peace and Change

2017 Research Fellowship Role: Principle Investigator Funding Source: International Center on Nonviolent Conflict

