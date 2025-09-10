Leonie Fleischmann
Leonie Fleischmann is a Senior Lecturer in International Politics and Human Rights at City St George's, University of London. She is the author of The Israeli Peace Movement: Anti-Occupation Activism and Human Rights since the Al Aqsa Intifada (I.B. Tauris, 2019).
Her research interests involve civil resistance, social movements and human rights. Her current research interrogates the role of internal allies in resistance campaigns. She has published on the case of Israel and Palestine, with the support of the International Center on Nonviolent Conflict. She is currently researching the Anti-Apartheid Movement in South Africa and the Indigenous Movements in North America.Experience
-
2016–present
Lecturer in International Politics, City, University of London
2017–2018
Research fellow, International Center for Nonviolent Resistance
2015–2016
Teaching Fellow, University of London
-
2015
City, University of London, PhD International Politics
-
2019
The Israeli Peace Movement: Anti-Occupation Activism and Human Rights since the Al Aqsa Intifada, I.B. Tauris
2019
The Role of Internal Third-Party Interveners in Civil Resistance Campaigns: The Case of Israeli-Jewish Anti-Occupation Activists, Government and Opposition
2018
Framing and Foreign Policy: Israel's Response to the Arab Uprisings, International Studies Review
2016
Beyond Paralysis: A New Framing for Israeli Peace Activism, Peace and Change
-
2017
Research Fellowship
Role:
Principle Investigator
Funding Source:
International Center on Nonviolent Conflict
