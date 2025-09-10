Mireille Rebeiz

MENAFN - The Conversation) Chair of Middle East Studies, Dickinson College Profile Articles Activity

I am Chair of Middle East Studies and Associate Professor at Dickinson College. Also, I am Adjunct Professor of Law at Penn State Dickinson Law. I earned two doctoral degrees: PhD in Francophone Studies from Florida State University and SJD in International Law from Penn State Dickinson Law. I have a master's degree in International Law and Human Rights from Université de Rouen in France, and a bachelor's degree in Law from Saint Joseph University in Lebanon. My teaching and research are interdisciplinary; they focus on the intersectionality of law, gender, sexuality, oral history, and trauma in the context of armed conflicts with a focus on the Middle East and North Africa.

My second book "Hezbollah in International Law" is forthcoming with Edinburgh University Press in December 2025; it examines the legal status of Hezbollah as a State or non-State actor in armed conflict (with Israel and in Syria). The book also studies Hezbollah's unlawful activities in Lebanon since 1982 and State responsibility.

My first book, "Gendering Civil War. Francophone Women's Writing in Lebanon", for which I earned the AAUW American Fellowship, appeared with Edinburgh University Press in 2022. Nominated for the John Leonard Prize, this book examines French-language narratives published between the 1970s and the present day by Lebanese women authors writing on the Lebanese civil war of 1975-1991.

My most recent research project focuses on the Beirut barracks bombing of 1983 that killed 241 American servicemembers and 58 French parachutists. In this project, I explore gaps in Lebanese, French, and American histories and write veterans' oral stories.

In addition to my books, I published several peer reviewed articles in French and English in national and international journals.

I speak four languages (Arabic/Levantine dialect, French, and English).

–present Chair of Middle East Studies & Associate Professor of Francophone & Women's, Gender & Sexuality Studies , Dickinson College



2024 Penn State Dickinson Law, SJD, International Law 2012 Florida State University, PhD, Francophone Studies

