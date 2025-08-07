Qatar TV, Behavioural Healthcare Centre Sign Cooperation Agreement

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Qatar Media Corporation (QMC), represented by Qatar TV, signed a cooperation agreement with the Behavioural Healthcare Centre to enhance preventive media and reinforce positive behaviour in Qatari society.

The agreement is part of strengthening community partnerships and enhancing the role of national media in supporting behavioural health and raising public awareness. According to the agreement, cooperation will take place in developing and implementing joint awareness programs, organizing events and conferences on behavioural health and preventive media issues, and promoting these activities across various media platforms to ensure they reach the largest possible audience.

On this occasion, the QMC affirmed its commitment to backing national efforts aimed at building human capital and promoting the values of belonging and social responsibility, while noting that this agreement represents an extension of Qatar TV's role as a partner in development and an effective voice in consolidating positive values, and that it is an embodiment of the State of Qatar's developmental and humanitarian vision.

Under the agreement, Qatar TV will provide comprehensive media coverage of the joint forums and events, including live broadcasts and pre-promotion across the corporation's various digital and traditional platforms. It will also host and nominate experts and speakers and announce the most prominent outcomes and recommendations.

This collaboration is a new milestone in the national media's journey towards enhancing its influential role in shaping community awareness, contributing to improving quality of life, and protecting the social fabric from behavioural and societal challenges.

Both sides emphasised that the agreement represents an important step toward building purposeful community media that goes beyond traditional news coverage to positively influence behaviour through effective partnerships to enhance mental and behavioural health, especially in light of contemporary changes.