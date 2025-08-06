Travelling To Saudi Arabia? Here's How You Can Claim 15% VAT Refund

Tourists travelling to Saudi Arabia can get 15% VAT refunded on eligible purchases at three major airports, facilitated by an authorised provider - Global Blue. Saudi Arabia's Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority (ZATCA) launched the new VAT refund programme, which came into effect on April 18.

The service, at its initial phase, is available at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah, and King Fahd International Airport in Dammam. The initiative aims to enhance Saudi Arabia 's appeal as a tourist and shopping destination.

Below is a step-by-step breakdown of how you can claim your refund if you shop for more than SAR500 (Dh489).

Shop at a certified store

You can only claim refund if you shop at a store certified by Global Blue. Look for the visible sign indicating certification. Present your passport or GCC national ID to the store staff before completing your purchase, so the transaction can be linked to your official document number. A 'Tourist Tax Refund Invoice' will be issued for the refund process.

If you make purchases at the same store without requesting the tax refund form, you can still combine up to three invoices from the same store on the same day to reach the minimum shopping amount eligible for refund.

You can also use the Global Blue app to scan your personal digital QR code at checkout. Your personal information will be auto-filled.

Customs verification

When leaving the country, look for a Global Blue self-verification kiosk at the airport to submit your tax refund request and validate your tax-free shopping form before departing.

For high-value items such as watches and jewellery, manual customs approval may be required by ZATCA. The time between the purchase date and tax refund validation must not exceed 90 days.

Do not put your purchased items in check-in luggage, as you may be asked to present them for inspection. Keep the related invoices with you for customs verification. You will also need to present the original tax refund invoices, your passport and other travel documents like boarding pass or flight ticket.

During the verification process, you will be asked to choose your preferred refund method - either by cash or credit card. The maximum cash refund allowed is SAR5,000 per person per day. For amounts exceeding this limit, refunds will be processed to your credit or digital card issued outside Saudi Arabia. You will be asked to swipe the card, and the refund amount will be deposited within 3 business days.

Who is eligible?

To qualify, the person must not be a Saudi citizen or have permanent residence in Saudi Arabia. The buyer/tourist has to be 18 years or older at the time of purchase. Crew members on a plane, ship, or other transport leaving Saudi are not eligible. The person should also not be on any list that prohibits VAT refunds.

Which g

The items have to be bought from certified stores for tax-free shopping. The goods have to be for personal use, not commercial. Items that are not consumed or used in Saudi Arabia must remain in original packaging.

The items have to be in the tourist's personal luggage upon departure. The time between purchase and departure must not exceed 90 days.

Goods not eligible for tax refund:



Services used in the country, including hotel stays, food and beverages in restaurants or similar venues

Vehicles, boats, and aircrafts

Food and beverages

Oil, gas, and their derivatives Tobacco products and their alternatives

