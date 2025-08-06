UAE's Probation Rule: How Evaluations Continue After 6 Months

After Sharjah recently extended probation period in the emirate's government sector to nine months, the conversation has now turned to the private sector.

Experts say some companies are stretching the evaluation phase, especially for strategic or specialised roles, through internal processes that stay within the legal framework.

Under the UAE Labour Law (Federal Decree Law No. 33 of 2021), probation is capped at six months. Anything beyond that would be a legal violation. Still, firms have found ways to continue assessing new hires after the official probation ends.

“The UAE Labour Law sets a firm limit of six months for probation periods,” said Dmitry Zaytsev, founder of Dandelion Civilisation.“What I've seen in practice is that companies fully comply with this legal cap, but often continue structured evaluation and support after probation through internal processes.”

These internal practices include:



Extended onboarding with regular coaching, performance check-ins, or development plans

Post-probation reviews at the 9- or 12-month mark to assess leadership potential or readiness for a bigger role

Fixed-term contracts (6 to 12 months) before offering a full-time position, often used for new or complex roles “These don't extend probation in the legal sense,” Zaytsev said,“but they reflect a growing desire to make better long-term hiring decisions.”

Why some roles need more time

Zaytsev pointed out that longer evaluations often show up in roles where early performance is hard to measure , such as product, innovation, or leadership-track positions, or those that are highly client-facing.

“The focus is shifting from just 'can they do the job?' to 'how do they do it?',” he said.“Companies want to see how someone handles pressure, collaborates, adapts, and makes decisions.”

Some high-growth firms are even creating tiered onboarding models, like a three-month technical assessment followed by a separate culture-fit review, especially for critical or strategic roles.

Probation vs internal assessment

Talal Ahmed, Head of HR and Government Relations at Innovations Group, said extended evaluations are especially common in senior leadership, legal, finance, cybersecurity, and engineering roles, jobs where the cost of a bad hire can be high.

“Longer evaluation periods help companies manage risk and ensure long-term alignment with culture and business goals,” he said.“It's also about seeing whether someone can lead, adapt, and deliver in complex environments.”

While the formal probation still ends at six months, Talal noted that internal evaluations can quietly continue for up to a year, often with structured onboarding, mentorship, or phased reviews.

“This reflects a shift toward prioritising quality of hire over speed,” he said.

How it affects employees

Not everyone sees this as a positive. According to Anam Rizvi, a senior HR consultant and workplace culture advisor, extended evaluation periods can backfire if they're not managed well.

“The psychological contract between an employer and employee is fragile early on,” she said.“If probation feels open-ended or unclear, it can lead to disengagement, especially among top performers.”

Anam explained that younger professionals, in particular, expect clarity and open communication during onboarding. If a company needs more time to evaluate someone, she said, it's essential to be transparent about why and how.

“Framed properly, it can be a growth opportunity. But if it feels like a delay in trust, it can damage morale,” she said.