Katara's Thuraya Planetarium Offers Cosmic Adventures For Children This Month
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Katara Cultural Village has launched its Thuraya Planetarium programme for the month of August, taking children and their families on immersive journeys into the depths of the universe every Monday and Wednesday throughout the month.
The shows include a selection of space films specially prepared to appeal to children's minds and curiosities, combining science fiction with simplified information. This is to make them an excellent educational experience without losing the element of fascination or enjoyment.
Among the shows dedicated to children is the film Space Guardians: Departure, which offers interactive adventures with lovable and lively characters. This will help youngsters understand topics such as the environment, space and teamwork.“Planet of the Dinosaurs” is a delightful show that blends space with prehistory, opening up broad horizons for children to understand time, the environment, and science in an engaging way.
The shows aim to create an unconventional educational environment that stimulates children's science imagination, prompting them to ask questions and discover the unknown.
The Thuraya Dome also represents one of the most prominent scientific platforms that combines modern technology and purposeful content within a safe and welcoming environment.
Thanks to 360-degree viewing technology, children find themselves surrounded by space scenes, planets, and stars, in a visual experience that stimulates the senses and deepens understanding. The availability of shows in both Arabic and English also contributes to expanding the audience base. Katara has established a free advance booking system for the
Al-Thuraya Dome via its website to organise the entry process, given the limited seating and visitor comfort. It emphasised that entry is open to all ages, but the focus this month is on enriching children's vacation with an enjoyable and meaningful programme.
