Bengaluru Weather Today: More Rains Predicted, IMD Flags Alerts In Several Karnataka Districts

MENAFN - Live Mint) Rain accompanied by thundershowers is likely to loom over Bengaluru city for the rest of the week, fresh weather forecasts have indicated.

According to the India Meteorological Department' s weather report, heavy rainfall warnings have been issued for Bangalore Rural, Tumkur, Chitradurga, Davangere , Koppal, Bagalkot, Belgaum, among others.

The downpour warning comes as the southwest monsoon returned to Karnataka's capital on Monday evening, leading to heavy showers in the state over the past two to three days.

The weather office has issued an orange alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall in Uttara Kannada, Haveri, Shivamogga, Udupi, Dakshina Kannada, Gadag, Dharwad, Chikkamagaluru, and Belagavi.

Also Read | Rainfall alert! IMD issues orange warning for Himachal, UP, 10 other states

For North Interior Karnataka, a yellow alert is in effect for today and tomorrow, with isolated heavy rainfall likely. Areas including Bagalkot, Belagavi, Bidar, Dharwad, Gadag, Haveri, Kalaburagi, Koppal, Raichur, Vijayapura, and Yadgir may also experience rain accompanied by gusty winds.

Weekly Weather Forecast: Bengaluru to See Cloudy Skies, Moderate Rainfall Ahead

Bengaluru is expected to experience relatively stable weather over the coming week, with daytime temperatures hovering around 29°C and nighttime lows settling near 20°C.

Humidity levels are likely to remain between 65% and 85%, creating a cool and damp atmosphere across the city. Skies will generally stay cloudy, with moderate rainfall expected throughout the week.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has not issued any weather warnings, suggesting a low risk of severe weather conditions. However, rainfall may pick up slightly towards the weekend, with increased intensity forecast in the latter part of the week.

Also Read | Uttarakhand Cloudburst LIVE Updates: 4 killed, several missing, Shah dials CM

Meanwhile, heavy showers on Tuesday disrupted flight operations at Kempegowda International Airport (KIA). An IndiGo flight travelling from Delhi to Bengaluru had to be rerouted to Coimbatore amid the downpour.

Read | Attention flyers! IndiGo, SpiceJet issue advisory as Bengaluru rains affect 'key routes' - Check details

The flight was later able to resume its journey and landed in Bengaluru after a delay of approximately 90 minutes. Additionally, three outbound flights faced brief delays due to the adverse weather conditions.

By 5:30 p.m., Kempegowda International Airport had recorded 54.5 mm of rainfall, according to data from the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the report added.