Lantana Recovery Expands Addiction Recovery Support To Murrells Inlet Community

Lantana Recovery (Murrells Inlet) extends support and outreach services to individuals seeking addiction recovery guidance in the local area, connecting residents with trusted resources and referrals while all clinical treatment remains exclusively provided at the Charleston headquarters.

While the organization's comprehensive rehab services are based exclusively out of its Charleston headquarters, the Murrells Inlet location focuses on fostering community connections and offering guidance to those seeking recovery assistance.

Community-Based Outreach and Support

The Murrells Inlet office does not provide treatment services on-site. However, it plays a vital role in connecting residents with necessary support. Individuals seeking resources related to Alcohol Rehab in Murrells Inlet can contact Lantana Recovery for guidance on available options, including referrals to trusted detox or inpatient facilities when needed.

Referral and Guidance for Comprehensive Care

Those in need of more intensive treatment, such as detox or inpatient rehab services, can benefit from referral support through Lantana Recovery's network. The Murrells Inlet location serves as an access point for extending care and consultation services, supporting individuals in making informed decisions about their path to recovery.

A Trusted Resource for Addiction Information

Lantana Recovery continues to serve as a reliable resource for addiction education and referral. Visitors looking for Rehabilitation Centres in Murrells Inlet or information on Rehabilitation in Murrells Inlet can find comprehensive support through the organization's outreach and consultation offerings.

About Lantana Recovery (Murrells Inlet)

Lantana Recovery (Murrells Inlet) serves as a community outreach location dedicated to supporting individuals seeking addiction recovery resources. While no treatment is provided on-site, the office helps connect residents with trusted care options available through the Charleston headquarters. For more information about addiction services and support options available in the Murrells Inlet area, visit Lantana Recovery.