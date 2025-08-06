Doctor Koh Lanta Takecare Clinic Opens Premier Primary Care Clinic To Serve Tourists And Swedish Expats

MENAFN - GetNews)A new standard in travel healthcare has arrived on the island of Koh Lanta. Doctor Koh Lanta Takecare Clinic , a professional primary care clinic in Koh Lanta, is now open and accepting patients, delivering trustworthy, high-quality medical care tailored for tourists and Swedish expatriates visiting or living in Thailand.

Conveniently located in the heart of Koh Lanta, the clinic offers accessible, Western-standard medical services with English-speaking staff, making it a go-to destination for those seeking a Koh Lanta doctor experienced in treating both acute and travel-related conditions.

High-Quality Healthcare Tailored to Swedish Standards

Doctor Koh Lanta Takecare Clinic provides a full spectrum of general practice services including diagnostics, treatment for common travel illnesses, minor procedures, vaccinations, and prescription services. The clinic also acts as a travel medical clinic in Koh Lanta, addressing everything from sunburn and dehydration to more serious infections with rapid care.

The clinic is staffed by a multilingual team led by Dr. Ponlawat Pitsuwan , who has over 10 years of international and emergency care experience. The medical team adheres to both Thai and EU standards for clinical practice and hygiene protocols.

Built for Trust: Licensed, Reviewed, and Ready

Doctor Koh Lanta Takecare Clinic is fully licensed by the Thai Ministry of Public Health and maintains up-to-date international malpractice coverage. The clinic collaborates with major travel insurance providers including SOS International and Euro-Center.

Initial patient reviews have been overwhelmingly positive, highlighting the clinic's professionalism, clear communication, and fast response times.

“We needed urgent care for our child while on holiday-Doctor Koh Lanta was incredible. Calm, precise, and Swedish-speaking. Highly recommended,” says Anna H. , a recent tourist from Gothenburg.

Book an Appointment or Visit Today

Appointments can be made online, by phone, or in person. Walk-ins are welcome, and emergency consultations are available 7 days a week.