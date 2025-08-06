Serpply LTD Announces Performance‐Based SEO Packages

Serpply LTD has launched a new line of performance-based SEO packages for UK businesses. The London-based agency says each package includes deliverables like backlinks and keyword-targeted content, with no long-term contracts. Founder Stewart Vickers designed the model to focus on clear results rather than vague strategies.

Agency founder Stewart Vickers built the model after seeing SEO waste in corporate roles

Before founding Serpply, Stewart Vickers worked in the corporate insurance sector. His role involved managing SEO inside large companies where progress often stalled due to internal resistance. SEO budgets were spent on content no one read and reports that didn't lead to better rankings. Vickers started testing SEO strategies quietly on the side. He tracked what brought in traffic and what turned clicks into calls. The results showed that simpler, clearer work produced better outcomes. When decision-makers refused to act on the data, he left the corporate world. Serpply began as a system built to do only the parts of SEO that move rankings.

Packages range from £468 to £5,460 and include content, backlinks, and audits

Serpply now offers structured SEO packages with fixed pricing and clear deliverables. Prices start at £468 and go up to £5,460, depending on how much content and how many backlinks a client wants. Each package includes a full audit to show what matters before any work starts. The audits cover technical health, content gaps, and backlink profiles. Content includes landing pages, blogs, and product descriptions written to meet actual search demand. Backlinks come from websites with real traffic, avoiding private blog networks or spam domains. Every step is documented, and clients know what's included before campaigns begin. Nothing is added mid-process, and no upselling takes place.

Serpply removes long-term contracts and vague reporting from the process

The agency's model avoids the practices that Vickers found wasteful in traditional SEO firms. There are no retainers, no 12-month minimums, and no penalty clauses. Clients pay once for a set of actions, and those actions are completed. Reports are written in plain language, showing links gained, content published, and rankings affected. There is no jargon or filler used to pad updates. Any step that fails to work is cut from the process. Each change is based on testing, not trends. Vickers says the system runs on transparency and feedback, not theory or performance claims.

Clients include businesses in legal, insurance, healthcare, adult, and CBD sectors

Since launching, Serpply has worked with companies across a wide range of industries. Examples include sectors often seen as difficult for SEO, such as legal, insurance, healthcare, adult content, and CBD products. Some clients operate in niches that many agencies decline due to ad restrictions or reputational concerns. The agency's performance-focused system has produced measurable ranking increases across all industries. Instead of targeting generic terms, campaigns are built around intent-heavy search queries that match buyer needs. This model applies whether the product is a financial service, a clinic, or a regulated supplement. Clients are involved in keyword decisions but don't manage the day-to-day. Serpply handles each element from strategy to delivery.

New campaigns target visibility on Google and AI-driven search tools

The agency has begun adapting its SEO approach for new platforms shaped by AI. Vickers and his team now track visibility on emerging AI search interfaces alongside Google results. The same rules apply: strong writing, relevant keywords, and trusted backlinks remain the focus. Early campaigns show that targeting precise queries with authoritative content still drives results, even in AI-powered search environments. Serpply expects demand for AI-adapted SEO to grow as more users adopt language-model tools for everyday questions. SEO work is already being updated to reflect how search tools display and prioritize responses. The agency plans to publish findings from these campaigns later in the year.

