Gates Releases 2024 Corporate Sustainability Report

Gates continues to leverage sustainability as a strategic priority that fuels innovation, deepens stakeholder trust, and supports long-term performance

DENVER, Aug. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Gates (NYSE: GTES ), a global manufacturer of innovative, highly engineered power transmission and fluid power solutions, has published its 2024 Sustainability Report , showcasing the company's strategic investments for sustainable innovation in each pillar of its GTES framework: Governance, Technology, Environment, and Stewardship.

Highlights of the Gates 2024 Sustainability Report include:



Governance: The company strengthened its data, governance and cybersecurity protocols, safeguarding stakeholder trust and supporting enterprise-wide initiatives. As an example, Gates enhanced its supplier onboarding process and communicated expectations around consistent, responsible practices at every level of the supply chain.

Technology: From design to end-of-life, Gates technology is redefining product circularity. In 2024, the company diverted 100% of rubber waste from landfills at 21 facilities and remanufactured 32% of rubber scrap – results made possible by a deep commitment to innovation. That same commitment led to 132 patents awarded in 2024, further accelerating Gates Eco-InnovationTM efforts to deliver longer-lasting, lighter, and more sustainable solutions.

Environment: Gates actively participates in the global renewable energy transition and grew its renewable energy use by 6% in 2024 through strategic investments in onsite solar and purchasing renewable energy credits (EACs). Stewardship: Gates continues to invest in its people's development through formal training and mentorship programs with a 160% increase in participants from 2023, an on-demand learning library, and on-the-job opportunities to further develop their skillsets and build strong careers while giving back to the communities in which they live and work.

"At Gates, sustainability is not only a responsibility but also a catalyst for innovation and long-term value creation," said Ivo Jurek, chief executive officer of Gates. "We know that measurable impact requires disciplined execution and an unwavering commitment to continuous improvement. Whether it's advancing material science, reducing waste, or empowering our people, we're proving that sustainability and performance go hand in hand."

Gates sustainability reporting process applies the standards and guidelines expressed by the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) Foundation and its Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB), and the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD). Reporting is also informed by the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) and United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

For more details, please see the full Gates 2024 Sustainability Report , available to view or download at gates/sustainability .

About Gates Industrial Corporation plc

Gates is a global manufacturer of innovative, highly engineered power transmission and fluid power solutions. Gates offers a broad portfolio of products to diverse replacement channel customers, and to original equipment manufacturers as specified components. For more than a century, Gates has pushed the boundaries of materials science to engineer products that exceed expectations in many sectors of the industrial and consumer markets. Our products play essential roles in a diverse range of applications across a wide variety of end markets including industrial on-highway, industrial off-highway, mobility and recreation, automotive, energy and resources as well as diversified industrial. Our products are sold in more than 130 countries across our four commercial regions: the Americas; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; and East Asia & India. More about Gates can be found at .

Forward Looking Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In some cases, you can identify these forward-looking statements by the use of words such as "outlook," "believes," "expects," "potential," "continues," "may," "will," "should," "could," "seeks," "predicts," "intends," "trends," "plans," "estimates," "anticipates" or the negative version of these words or other comparable words. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements related to expectations regarding the performance of the Company's business and financial results (including our ability to drive margin improvements, our capital deployment optionality, and the impact from investments in our business), and statements regarding our outlook for 2025. Such forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including, among others, economic, political and other risks associated with international operations (including the imposition of tariffs), risks inherent to the manufacturing industry, macroeconomic factors beyond the Company's control (including material and logistics availability, inflation, supply chain and labor challenges and end-market recovery), risks related to catastrophic events, continued operation of our manufacturing facilities, including as a result of cybersecurity attacks, our ability to forecast and meet demand and market acceptance of new products. Additional factors that could cause the Company's results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found under the section entitled "Risk Factors" of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 28, 2024, which is expected to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on or about the date of this presentation, as such factors may be updated from time to time in the Company's periodic filings with the SEC, which are accessible on the SEC's website at . Accordingly, there are or will be important factors that could cause actual outcomes or results to differ materially from those indicated in these statements. These factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with the other cautionary statements that are included in the Company's filings with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law.

