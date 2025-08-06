Fairy Day Jewelry Launches Online Store, Bringing Bohemian-Inspired Handmade Macramé Jewelry To Wider Audience

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) MYRTLE BEACH, SC, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Fairy Day Jewelry is pleased to announce the launch of its official online jewelry store and macramé designs and bohemian-inspired artistry. The launch marks the brand's expansion from regional craft shows to a national platform, offering easy access to its colorful, nature-inspired creations.Founded by Kaserut“Mod” Jaroenmak, Fairy Day Jewelry began in 2024 as a passion project rooted in creativity and self-discovery. Mod, a former massage therapist from California, relocated to South Carolina in search of a quieter life. Encouraged by a family member and drawn to the meditative quality of macramé, she began creating jewelry from her home using waxed cords, brass wire, and natural stones. Her work soon gained popularity at local art fairs for its unique blend of softness and structure, standing out with bold brass details and joyful color palettes.Now available online, Fairy Day Jewelry offers an expanded selection of necklaces, earrings, and bracelets. Each piece is handmade, highlighting the brand's signature use of macramé knots, adjustable fits, and gemstone accents. By combining artisanal techniques with a free-spirited aesthetic, the collection speaks to boho enthusiasts, gift-givers, and anyone seeking meaningful, handmade accessories.“Our macramé jewelry is about more than decoration-it's about expression,” says Kaserut.“I want people to feel joy when they wear these pieces, to connect with their creativity, and to carry a sense of lightness and individuality wherever they go.”As the fashion industry continues to embrace handmade and small-batch design, Fairy Day Jewelry aims to offer an alternative to mass production. Each piece is intentionally crafted to be lightweight, comfortable, and reflective of the natural world. The use of vibrant cords, sturdy brass, and intuitive adjustability makes the line suitable for everyday wear while maintaining a distinct, artisan feel.With the launch of its e-commerce site, Fairy Day Jewelry invites a broader audience to explore its evolving collection of wearable art. Shoppers can now browse and purchase directly from the online shop, with nationwide shipping available across the U.S.For more information, or to view Fairy Day Jewelry's collections, please visit .About Fairy Day JewelryFounded by Kaserut“Mod” Jaroenmak, Fairy Day Jewelry is a bohemian-inspired handmade jewelry brand specializing in macramé necklaces, earrings, and bracelets. Each piece blends soft, colorful waxed cord with bold brass accents and natural gemstones, offering a unique fusion of texture, color, and structure. The brand emphasizes adjustability, comfort, and artistic expression, creating joyful accessories for free spirits, boho lovers, and thoughtful gift-givers. Originating in Myrtle Beach, SC, Fairy Day Jewelry began at local craft shows and expanded online in 2025.

Kaserut“Mod” Jaroenmak

Fairy Day Jewelry

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.