Gary Massey Injury Lawyers Secures $8.5 Million Settlement For Employee

Whistleblower settlement won by Gary Massey Injury Lawyers

Chattanooga Law Firm Wins Substantial Settlement for Former Healthcare Worker in Retaliation Case

CHATTANOOGA, TN, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Gary Massey Injury Lawyers is pleased to announce a legal victory in Knox County Circuit Court-an $8,565,833 jury award for a former healthcare agency employee in a whistleblower retaliation case (Docket NO. 3-316-20).

A former employee of a healthcare agency was terminated after reporting the organization's improper billing practices. Following a trial, a jury delivered a verdict that included $1,065,833 in compensatory damages and $7,500,000 in punitive damages.

"The jury's decision reflects the importance of whistleblower protections in the workplace," said Gary Massey, founding attorney at Gary Massey Injury Lawyers. "This case demonstrates the legal remedies available to employees who report alleged violations and subsequently face adverse employment actions."

The jury's decision, which included a substantial punitive damage award, demonstrates the legal remedies available in whistleblower cases. The verdict reflects the jury's finding of retaliation against the former employee for reporting improper billing practices. The case involves whistleblower protections, which are designed to help maintain integrity in industries such as healthcare.

About Gary Massey

Gary Massey Injury Lawyers focuses primarily on personal injury law, drawing on unique experience that gives the firm a distinct advantage in representing injured clients. After graduating from law school, Gary Massey began his career at a prominent insurance defense firm, where he represented insurance companies and their policyholders in injury cases, providing invaluable insight into insurance company operations and litigation strategies.

Following several years in insurance defense, Gary Massey transitioned to representing injured individuals, leveraging his comprehensive understanding of insurance practices to advocate for his clients. This background has proven instrumental in the firm's success in achieving favorable outcomes, and the firm is committed to providing aggressive, honest, and compassionate representation for every client.

