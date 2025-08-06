Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
123Invent Inventor Develops Improved Design For A Cooling Hat (PBT-4222)


2025-08-06 03:01:00
PITTSBURGH, Aug. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a new cooling solution to help keep you cool, comfortable, hydrated, and protected against the sun," said an inventor, from Goodyear, Ariz., "so I invented the MISTER HAT. My design can be used during any outdoor activity or when working outdoors."

The invention provides an improved design for a cooling hat. In doing so, it helps the user stay cool and comfortable. It also provides added protection against the sun and heat, and it allows the user to stay hydrated. The invention features a lightweight and breathable design that is easy to wear and use so it is ideal for golfers, hikers, outdoor enthusiasts, sports fans, etc.

The MISTER HAT is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, visit Or contact Karina Haynes at 480-282-0623 or email [email protected].

