123Invent Inventor Develops Improved Design For A Cooling Hat (PBT-4222)
PITTSBURGH, Aug. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a new cooling solution to help keep you cool, comfortable, hydrated, and protected against the sun," said an inventor, from Goodyear, Ariz., "so I invented the MISTER HAT. My design can be used during any outdoor activity or when working outdoors."
The invention provides an improved design for a cooling hat. In doing so, it helps the user stay cool and comfortable. It also provides added protection against the sun and heat, and it allows the user to stay hydrated. The invention features a lightweight and breathable design that is easy to wear and use so it is ideal for golfers, hikers, outdoor enthusiasts, sports fans, etc.
The MISTER HAT is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, visit Or contact Karina Haynes at 480-282-0623 or email [email protected].
SOURCE InventHelpWANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- The Sandbox Launches Largest LAND Sale To Date On GBM Auctions
- CARV Advances AI Beings Roadmap With Hackathon And 12+ Ecosystem Partnerships
- XXKK Exchange Expands Global Fiat Withdrawal Network: Launches Localized Services In India
- Cryptoedu Report Exposes 2025 Cefi Gaps In Trust And Transparency
- Maplestory Universe Expands Infinite IP Playground Vision With Developer Tools And Legacy IP Expansion
- New Silver's Income Fund Ranked Top 10 By Barclayhedge
CommentsNo comment