Direct Equity Source Featured In Exclusive Q&A With Two Time Emmy Award Winner Jim Knox
AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Direct Equity Source, a growing private equity firm focused on self-storage and flex space property investments, recently sat down with Jim Knox for an in-depth Q&A covering the firm's growth strategy, market insights, and unique approach to real estate investing.
In the candid conversation, Marketing Manager, Joel Duncan, shared how Direct Equity Source expanded its portfolio from 8 to 20 properties, what sets the firm apart in a competitive private equity landscape, and where the team sees opportunity in the evolving commercial real estate market.
"We built our platform to deliver stable returns by focusing on asset classes that perform across cycles," said Joel Duncan. "This conversation with Jim was a great chance to explain our strategy and values to a broader audience."
The interview also touches on Direct Equity Source's recent market entries, development pipeline, and how the firm supports investors with transparency and disciplined asset management.
The full Q&A video is available at SPECIAL MESSAGE FROM JIM KNOX | Why Self-Storage is the Smart Play
