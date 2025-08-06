403
Nvidia Forecast 06/8: Positive Momentum In Premarket (Video)
- Nvidia looks like it's going to jump a bit in the early hours here on Tuesday, as pre-market trading has in fact been bullish. Ultimately, I think you've got a situation where eventually Nvidia probably breaks above the all-time highs, and unlike some others, it does not have an earnings call until the end of the month. So, there isn't much keeping it from rallying. Although keep in mind that Advanced Micro Devices later, or AMD, has an earnings call and that might cause a little bit of noise here if they say something about the overall market for chips.
