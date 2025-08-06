Mars And Instamart Expand Paw Protecc To Hyderabad And Chennai To Shield Homeless Pets From Monsoon Hardship
Paw Protecc reaches Hyderabad and Chennai
These specially designed shelters have since become safe resting spaces for community pets, offering protection during both monsoon and winter months. Over the past year, they have been appreciated by local pet lovers and feeding groups, with heartwarming images and videos shared widely across social media.
India has one of the largest populations of homeless pets in the world. According to the State of Pet Homelessness Report released by Mars in 2023, there are more than 69 million homeless pets in India. Many live without consistent access to shelter, food, or clean water. During the monsoon season, this vulnerability increases sharply. Heavy rain, flooding, and a lack of dry resting spaces put these pets at risk of illness, injury, and neglect.
Salil Murthy, Managing Director of Mars Petcare India, said,“PAW PROTECC is now a movement shaped by compassion and community. What makes it meaningful is the way local NGOs, feeder networks, and citizens have embraced and maintained these mobile shelters. With this new expansion to Hyderabad and Chennai, two cities that experience intense monsoons and have large homeless pet populations, we are reinforcing our belief that we can build a better world for pets with the support of the larger ecosystem.”
Arjun Choudhary, Vice President at Instamart, said,“We are delighted to continue our partnership with Mars for the PAW PROTECC initiative, which is an attempt to make things a bit easier for the homeless pets in our communities, especially during harsh weather conditions. We've seen a strong response from Instamart users in the pet supplies category, which highlights the deep care people have for their pets companions. This initiative is our way of giving back and supporting the pets that bring so much joy to our lives.”
Amala Akkineni, actor, animal welfare advocate, and founder of Blue Cross of Hyderabad , said,“It warms my heart to see initiatives like Paw Protecc grow with such care and clarity of intent. Homeless animals live among us. They are part of our neighborhoods and cities. Giving them shelter is not just an act of kindness but a statement of shared humanity. When individuals, organizations, and communities act together, we move closer to a world where dignity and empathy are extended to all living beings. As dogs get territorial - we do advise the shelters are placed away from busy roads and human parks, or pathways, so the animals are not disturbed, nor exposed. I look forward to more cities make this their own.”
The shelters are being installed in partnership with NGOs such as Friendicoes SECA, Blue Cross of Hyderabad, and Madras Animal Rescue Society. These shelters are placed in high-need areas with large homeless pet populations and limited access to natural cover.
The initiative has already been recognized for its practical design and visible impact. Earlier this year winter shelters were also deployed to protect homeless pets during the cold season across northern cities.
