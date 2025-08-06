Ainewsbreaks Wearable Devices Ltd. (NASDAQ: WLDS, WLDSW) Launches AI-Powered Touchless Neural Control Project For Military Use

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Wearable Devices (NASDAQ: WLDS, WLDSW) , a developer of AI-powered touchless sensing wearables, announced the launch of a military-focused project to advance human-machine interface (HMI) technology. The initiative aims to deliver a neural control system enabling soldiers to operate tactical systems through intuitive gestures without physical contact. Powered by the company's proprietary neural interface and AI-driven sensors, the technology is designed to enhance battlefield efficiency and safety. This move reinforces Wearable Devices' leadership in neural input innovation and expands its reach into the defense sector.

About Wearable Devices Ltd.

Wearable Devices Ltd. (NASDAQ: WLDS, WLDSW) is a growth company pioneering human-computer interaction through its AI-powered neural input touchless technology. Leveraging proprietary sensors, software, and advanced AI algorithms, the Company's consumer products – the Mudra Band and Mudra Link – are defining the neural input category both for wrist-worn devices and for brain-computer interfaces. These products enable touch-free, intuitive control of digital devices using gestures across multiple operating systems.

Operating through a dual-channel model of direct-to-consumer sales and enterprise licensing and collaborations, Wearable Devices empowers consumers with stylish, functional wearables for enhanced experiences in gaming, productivity, and extended reality (“XR”). In the business sector, the Company provides enterprise partners with advanced input solutions for immersive and interactive environments, from AR/virtual reality /XR to smart environments.

By setting the standard for neural input in the XR ecosystem, Wearable Devices is shaping the future of seamless, natural user experiences across some of the world's fastest-growing tech markets. Wearable Devices' ordinary shares and warrants trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbols“WLDS” and“WLDSW,” respectively.

