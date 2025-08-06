FEECO Elevates Coating Drum Performance With Proven Process Development And Testing

FEECO Coating Drum

Testing and process development in FEECO's Innovation Center ensure each coating drum delivers maximum performance, uniformity, and reliability.

GREEN BAY, WI, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Tightening product standards and growing competition across industries have placed greater emphasis on coating consistency and process control, particularly in applications involving granular materials. As a result, coating drums have become a widely used approach to applying liquid and powder coatings to products ranging from fertilizers to catalysts, offering a high degree of precision, flexibility, and reliability.Recognizing the critical role of process development in coating effectiveness, FEECO International is supporting customers through comprehensive testing in its on-site Innovation Center, where coating process conditions are simulated and tested.The FEECO Innovation Center allows customers to evaluate both material and coating characteristics to identify the combination of parameters - retention time, drum internals, feed rates, and other critical process variables - that will yield the desired result. Variables such as spray rate, nozzle type and placement, and tumbling flight design, among other factors, are assessed.Customers can test different formulations, evaluate equipment configurations, produce samples for in-field testing, and generate data to support commercial-scale decisions. Additional production processes, such as drying, granulation, and high-temperature thermal treatment, can also be tested in the facility.FEECO uses the data gathered during testing to engineer and manufacture a custom coating drum tailored to each customer's unique process and product requirements. This approach to design helps to ensure consistent coating results while also minimizing common production issues such as buildup and coating waste.“Coating drums are highly nuanced equipment,” said Michael Eidge, Process Sales Engineer at FEECO.“What makes ours different is the level of process development that goes into each system to really identify the most optimal design.”Long-term operational reliability is supported through a dedicated parts and service program, helping plants maintain performance and minimize downtime over the lifecycle of the drum.For more information on coating drum design and process development, visit .

