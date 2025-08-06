Macon, GA's WNEX The Creek 100.9 - American Roots Radio W/ International Streaming Audience - Now Powered By Visit Macon

Macon's destination marketing organization will attend Americanafest in Nashville as new owners of 100.9 The Creek, a heritage radio station and media brand.

- Gary Wheat, President & CEOMACON, GA, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Visit Macon will hit the road to tell a broad music community in Nashville, Tennessee, about the magic of Macon's music story at the 2025 Americanafest! Macon's destination marketing organization will join the festival this year as owners of WNEX-FM, 100.9 The Creek, an independent radio station and media brand, after purchasing the heritage product last March. The Creek operates as an Americana-themed, Macon-centric station broadcasting throughout Central Georgia and streaming to listeners worldwide."Radio remains one of the most powerful mediums for community engagement and for conveying a strong sense of place," says Visit Macon President & CEO Gary Wheat. "The Creek fosters deep connections with its listeners by playing great American roots music, then presenting it through the lens of Central Georgia people, businesses, culture and history. As a destination marketing organization, we recognize the tremendous benefit in having a curated listening experience available 24/7 to streaming audiences around the world. By integrating WNEX personalities and content creators with Visit Macon's marketing and sales team, we can lean into the Creek's music identity to promote Macon as a destination – especially as the music destination that it is – and boost that reputation as a music city and champion everything local."WNEX has a long history in Central Georgia. Started by Al Lowe Sr., Ed Lowe and Peyton Anderson, the station originally signed on the air April 20, 1945. Early personalities included Charlie "Peanut" Faircloth, who hosted the "Hoedown Party," and Del Ward, whose WNEX show, "Across the Breakfast Table," was the beginning of her esteemed broadcasting career.Over the decades, ownership, format and affiliates changed, but in 2016, Macon entrepreneurs and music fans Wes Griffith, Rob Evans, and Brad Evans purchased WNEX-FM out of bankruptcy. Kentucky radio veteran Tony Doolin was recruited as general manager to lead the rebranding as an Americana-themed, community-driven radio station WNEX began broadcasting on July 8, 2016, as 100.9 The Creek.Over the past eight years, The Creek has not only amassed diehard listeners in the Central Georgia broadcast area, but also loyal listeners who stream from around the world. In a third-party Listener Survey conducted last fall, one respondent from Indiana commented that "the ambassadorship aspect from The Creek creates a desire to not just come to visit and soak up Macon, but I'm always talking up Macon to anyone who will listen about what all's going on there. I've been saying it may be the next "tiny" Austin, TX!"The Creek reports to the Americana Music Association radio airplay charts, which creates an accurate representation of all Americana albums and song tracks. Examples of artists played by the Creek who are also currently on the Americana album chart include Hayes Carll, Mumford & Sons, Billy Strings, The Red Clay Strays, Turnpike Troubadours, and Georgia's own Randall Bramblett, as well as artists recently recording at Macon's Capricorn Records, including Blackberry Smoke, Marcus King, Wade Sapp, Eddie 9V and Brent Cobb.”A community radio station that focuses on American Roots Music 24/7 is a gift - Widening not only the exposure for the music talent but as a means of discovery for the listeners. 100.9 WNEX The Creek does just that." submitted Jed Hilly, Executive Director of The Americana Music Association.The Creek programs a heavy dose of vintage Macon music, including Otis Redding, Little Richard, Allman Brothers Band, Johnny Jenkins, Buddy Greene and more, while showcasing independent music each Wednesday at 7 p.m. with "Local Load-In" hosted by Justin Cutway.Charles Davis, who today co-hosts "Creekside Mornings" with music journalist, CMT alumni, and radio personality, Sam Stephens, was one of the local musicians invited into the studio to sing "Georgia On My Mind" live during the inaugural launch.“Our goals at The Creek are to connect audiences with music they love, help them discover new artists, champion local businesses, promote local events, support non-profits and celebrate community. And our mission won't change,” says Davis of The Creek.“Our values include independence, respecting the pioneers, advocating for new artists, reverence for the song and songwriter, a celebration of place, and support of this community. The Creek team loves connecting, whether it's in the studio, out in the community, sharing our story, or encouraging tourism into this music city!”The Creek Media team & Visit Macon will take Macon back to Nashville for the third consecutive year as proud sponsors of the Americana Music Association's annual“Americanafest” and will return as a host for the 2nd year for its“Macon Roadshow” event at Nashville's legendary American Legion Post 82 on Thursday, September 11th from 10am-Noon, headlined by the Macon Music Revue. The Macon Music Revue's frontman and lead singer is also The Creek's own Charles Davis, with the incomparable Dustin McCook on guitar, Ethan Hamlin on keys, Caleb Melvin on drums, and Evan Bentzel playing bass.Macon Music Revue is a preservation band keeping the spirit of Macon's music legacy alive on the road and every Wednesday night at Macon's historic Grant's Lounge, and forging a platform for up-and-coming musicians to be a part of it all! "The past is always respected, but the future is never neglected."The event will also feature breakfast by Moonhanger Group's (another legendary Macon hotspot) H&H Soul Food, as well as merchandise and information booths of The Big House Allman Brothers Museum, Capricorn Records, the Otis Redding Foundation & Otis Redding Center for the Arts, and more!Businesses interested in advertising to Central Georgia and/or a broader audience of prospective visitors, should contact Aaron Buzza ... or Anthony Ennis ... today to let our team produce creative ads to support your goals!For more information, please contact The Creek Media's Brand Manager, Mackenzie Manley, at (478) 743-1074 x108 or email ....###

Mackenzie Manley

Creek Media / Visit Macon

+1 478-743-1074 ext. 108

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

Other

Macon Music on The Creek | Macon, Georgia - Where Soul Lives

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.