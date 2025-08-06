A Healthier Approach To Screen Time: Know Yourself Academy Puts Kids First In Digital Learning

Know Yourself Academy is designed around the idea that technology should support how kids learn, not work against it.

From Overstimulation to Engagement: Rethinking Screen Time for Kids

The platform blends interactive science lessons with printable activities, movement breaks, and offline reflection. Rather than chasing clicks or badges, Know Yourself Academy invites children to slow down, think deeply, and build habits that connect screen learning to real-world growth.

"Kids don't need more apps to keep them busy," says Cavitt Bradley, Director of Product and Business Development. "They need learning environments that support curiosity, confidence, and balance."

Know Yourself Academy is designed to meet the real concerns parents have about screen time. Its courses are structured to:



Engage without overstimulation through thoughtful design.



Support different learning styles with a mix of video, hands-on tasks, and writing.



Align with developmental stages, simplifying complex topics without watering them down.

Encourage breaks, reflection, and off-screen learning to protect attention and well-being.

It's not just digital learning, it's intentional learning, backed by research and built with care.

In a landscape full of quick-fix solutions, Know Yourself Academy helps families find something rare: a platform that respects their child's time, mind, and development.

About Know Yourself Academy

Know Yourself Academy is a digital education platform dedicated to making health literacy engaging, accessible, and foundational for kids. Created by the team behind the award-winning Know Yourself print books, Know Yourself Academy teaches anatomy, movement, and wellness in ways that stick - through storytelling, activities, and interactive content. Learn more at KnowYourself.

