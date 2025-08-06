Bareminerals Celebrates 30 Years Of Clean Beauty Innovation

MENAFN - PR Newswire) It began with founder Leslie Blodgett, who saw potential in a jar of loose minerals tucked away in a San Francisco shop. Frustrated by the harsh, skin-irritating formulas dominating the beauty aisle, she was driven by a simple yet radical idea: makeup should actually be good for your skin. She didn't just create another makeup brand; she created a new category and sparked a movement. Thirty years later, that vision continues to evolve, inspiring a future where beauty empowers every generation.

"bareMinerals was founded on the belief that makeup can be good for your skin – through the power of minerals and minimal, clean ingredients – and that philosophy remains unchanged," said Celia Tombalakian , Global Vice President and Head of Brand of bareMinerals. "As we celebrate 30 years, we're reflecting on what has made this brand resonate so deeply with women for three decades: the trust we've built through formulas that deliver both instant and long-term results, and the authenticity that has always set us apart. Now, we're focused on bringing that legacy to the next level – continuing to evolve with purpose, innovation, and skin-loving performance at our core."

To mark this milestone, bareMinerals is rolling out a series of celebratory initiatives, including a consumer pop-up, an influencer campaign, and limited-edition collaborations.



NYC Collaboration & Events: Ahead of the public opening of the bareMinerals OASES pop-up on August 6, the brand is hosting an exclusive preview evening for media and influencers. This immersive experience – held in collaboration with the Astro Gallery of Gems – will offer guests a first look at the activation, complete with hands-on product exploration, curated gifting, and mineral-inspired touches that celebrate the brand's 30-year legacy.



Influencer Campaign: The brand is also launching "Bare Encounters", a creator-led social campaign that brings together beloved beauty creators from different digital generations to celebrate bareMinerals' 30-year legacy. The campaign features two dynamic duos: Patricia Bright (@patriciabright) and Aditya Madiraju (@adityamadiraju), and Manny Gutierrez (@mannymua733) and Stephanie Valentine (@glamzilla). Each pair will share content that captures a spontaneous "Bare Encounter" - a fun, unscripted meeting that nods to their shared love of bareMinerals. These nostalgic-meets-modern moments spotlight both the Original Loose Mineral Foundation and the new Original Pressed Powder Foundation, showcasing how bareMinerals continues to resonate with beauty lovers across generations. The campaign rolled out on social media with teaser content launching July 31st.



bare OASES Pop-Up: On August 6th, the brand is taking over OASES Café in New York City for an immersive experience. Consumers can discover and test products in person, then shop their favorites online. The first 250 guests will receive an exclusive gift bundle, featuring a free travel-sized primer, a cozy bareMinerals-branded sweatshirt, and a brand-new smoothie created in partnership with OASES. This limited-edition "Bare Beauty Boost" smoothie, made with mineral-rich ingredients, will be available at OASES throughout the month of August.

Limited-Edition Collab with Funny Face Bakery: In celebration of the anniversary, bareMinerals is partnering with NYC's original pop culture bakery, Funny Face Bakery, on a limited-edition cookie set. The exclusive trio of hand-decorated sugar cookies features the brand's most iconic products: a compact, a foundation, and a cookie bearing the "30 Years of Clean Beauty" logo. Check out the collab now on social @bareMinerals and @funnyfacebakery – available now at funnyfacebakery while supplies last.

In honor of its anniversary, bareMinerals is also unveiling new product innovations that reflect its heritage of purity, performance, and progress:



The NEW Original Pressed Powder Foundation® : Developed as a tribute to the legendary Original Loose Powder Foundation that launched 30 years ago, this innovation honors the formula that started it all – now in a modern, convenient compact. It took over 40 iterations to perfect a pressed format that could deliver the same weightless, hydrating, buildable coverage using just 11 clean ingredients. Infused with Mineral SPF 15, the foundation offers breathable wear and a luminous finish. Clinical studies show it reduces redness, refines skin texture, and visibly improves skin's health in as little as seven days. Formulated without talc, parabens, or synthetic fragrance, it's dermatologist-tested and suitable for all skin types.

The Return of Prime Time Original Foundation Primer®: A fan-favorite is back – cleaner, better, and still delivering the performance fans know and love. Redesigned to meet modern beauty standards, the Prime Time Original Foundation Primer now features a silky, gel-based formula that creates a smooth, mattifying base for flawless makeup application. Powered by a mineral complex of Mineral Rich Sea Water, Linear Silicone Complex, and a Vitamin C+E Complex, the formula visibly improves skin texture, reduces the look of pores, and supports a healthier-looking complexion over time. The breathable, all-day wear finish leaves skin with a soft-focus, filtered effect – without creasing, pilling, or added shine. Revitalized Skinlongevity® Collection : A Complete Skincare Solution, The Skinlongevity® Collection offers four essential products that address hydration, skin barrier repair, and visible signs of aging. The line includes Skinlongevity® Barrier Boosting Serum, Skinlongevity® Butter Drench Cream, Skinlongevity® Cushion Cloud Foaming Cleanser, and the Skinlongevity® Revitalizing Eye Cream.

Celebrate 30 years of clean, mineral powered beauty and explore the latest collections at and select retailers worldwide. Follow @bareMinerals on Instagram and TikTok for exclusive 30th anniversary content.

About bareMinerals

bareMinerals is a beauty pioneer known for creating clean, skin-loving products that deliver real results. With roots in mineral-based makeup and a legacy of ingredient transparency, bareMinerals believes in the power of good-for-skin formulas that work without compromise.

Contact:

Alexa Nikiforou

[email protected]

SOURCE bareMinerals