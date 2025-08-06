Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Hero's Vida Evs Race Past 1 Lakh Sales In India, VX2 Leads The Charge

Hero's Vida Evs Race Past 1 Lakh Sales In India, VX2 Leads The Charge


2025-08-06 09:01:04
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Hero MotoCorp's electric vehicle brand, Vida, has achieved a significant milestone by selling over 100,000 units in India. Launched in October 2022, the brand reached this milestone in 34 months, solidifying its strong presence in the EV segment.

Vida performed exceptionally well in the first eight months of 2025. From January to August, Vida's market share in the electric scooter segment reached six percent. In July 2025, with 10,504 units sold, Vida not only recorded its best monthly performance but also achieved a 10 percent market share within a single month.

The new Vida VX2 model is the primary driver behind Vida's rapidly growing sales. Hero MotoCorp's aggressive pricing strategy for the VX2 has set a benchmark for other companies. The Vida VX2 Go starts at Rs 44,990, while the Vida VX2 Plus starts at Rs 57,990. These prices are with the Battery as a Service (Baas) model, allowing customers to purchase the scooter at a lower cost by renting the battery. This plan has made the Vida VX2 one of the most affordable electric scooters in India.

Vida's focus extends beyond scooter sales. The company has established a vast network of over 4,500 charging stations, including access to Ather Grid. Notably, Hero was an early investor in Ather Energy. Hero Vida's portfolio includes models like the Vida V2 and Vida VX2, catering to diverse customer needs across different segments. Due to their range, price, and technology, Vida is rapidly acquiring new customers.

If Hero Vida continues to sell scooters at this pace, the company could achieve a new record of one lakh annual sales before the end of the 2025 calendar year. Vida's 100,000 unit sales mark is a testament to India's rapid shift towards electric vehicle adoption.

MENAFN06082025007385015968ID1109893139

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search