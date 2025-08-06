403
Hezbollah announces death of one of its members by Israeli attack
(MENAFN) Hezbollah has confirmed that one of its members was killed in an Israeli drone strike targeting a vehicle in the village of Brital in eastern Lebanon.
According to reports, the individual killed was identified as Houssam Ghrayyeb, a Hezbollah military operative, based on information provided by a Lebanese security source.
In a separate development, the Lebanese cabinet has directed the military to draft a comprehensive plan aimed at disarming Hezbollah and ensuring that all weaponry in the country is brought under state control by the end of the year. The army has been given until the end of August to submit the plan for review. Another cabinet meeting is scheduled for Thursday to continue deliberations on the issue.
A ceasefire, brokered by the United States and France, has been in place between Hezbollah and Israel since November 27, 2024, following hostilities linked to the Gaza conflict.
Despite the truce, Israeli forces have occasionally launched airstrikes in Lebanon, citing efforts to neutralize "threats" allegedly posed by Hezbollah.
