Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Pope Leo Urges Global Peace on 80th Hiroshima Anniversary

Pope Leo Urges Global Peace on 80th Hiroshima Anniversary


2025-08-06 08:33:23
(MENAFN) On Tuesday, Pope Leo XIV commemorated the 80th anniversary of the atomic bombing of Hiroshima by urging nations worldwide to reinforce their dedication to peace, media reported.

Describing nuclear weapons as a direct violation of divine creation, the pope stated, "Nuclear arms offend our shared humanity and betray the dignity of creation, whose harmony we are called to safeguard."

This message coincided with Japan's solemn remembrance of the 1945 US atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, tragedies that resulted in an estimated 150,000 to 246,000 deaths by the end of that year.

"The two cities remain living reminders of the profound horrors wrought by nuclear weapons," Leo said.

He further condemned the strategy of deterrence, invoking Pope Francis' caution against the "illusion of security founded on mutually assured destruction." Instead, the pope advocated for building "a global ethic rooted in justice, fraternity and the common good."

Expressing hope that the anniversary would inspire renewed efforts, Leo said it should serve as "a call to the international community to renew its commitment to pursuing lasting peace for our whole human family – a peace that is unarmed and disarming."

MENAFN06082025000045017169ID1109893050

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search