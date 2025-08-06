Biomx To Report Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results And Program Updates On August 13, 2025
| Date:
| Wednesday, August 13, 2025
| Time:
| 08:00 AM Eastern Time
| Conference Call
|
| Webcast:
|
The live and archived webcast will also be available in the Investors section of the Company's website at .
About BiomX
BiomX is a clinical-stage company leading the development of natural and engineered phage cocktails and personalized phage treatments designed to target and destroy harmful bacteria for the treatment of chronic diseases with substantial unmet needs. BiomX discovers and validates proprietary bacterial targets and applies its BOLT (“BacteriOphage Lead to Treatment”) platform to customize phage compositions against these targets. For more information, please visit , the content of which does not form a part of this press release.
BiomX, Inc.
Ben Cohen
...
