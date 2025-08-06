G50 Announces Mineralogy Breakthrough For Gallium At Its Golconda Gold-Silver-Zinc Project In Arizona

Phase 2 Mineralogical Test Work Confirms Understanding Gallium Mineralization at Golconda that will Enable Traditional Mineral Processing Techniques to be Used in Concentration and Extraction of the Gallium

TUCSON, Ariz., Aug. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- G50 Corp. Limited (ASX: G50; OTCQB: GFTYF ) announced results of follow up mineralogy test work following a preliminary mineralogical study in June of this year of gallium bearing rocks at its Golconda Gold-Silver-Zinc Project in Arizona that confirm a breakthrough in understanding the gallium mineralization at Golconda.

The Phase 2 mineralogical study demonstrated that 85 to 92% of the total gallium is present in the mineral sericite, a type of muscovite. The presence of gallium in highly anomalous levels in sericite, together with the coarse-grained nature of the rock, are considered positive characteristics that will aid in the concentration and extraction of gallium in these rocks using traditional mineral processing.

Mark Wallace, managing director/CEO of G50 said: "The ability to target muscovite enables us to develop a conventional extraction and processing flow sheet for gallium recovery, marking an important milestone for the Golconda Project and the company." He added that combined with recent drilling that confirmed the consistent gallium intercepts and grades, as well as a large new gold, silver and zinc discovery across both strike and depth, Golconda is positioned as a significant source of precious metals and potential gallium supply for US domestic needs.

The Chinese control 100% of the supply of gallium and recently prohibited its entry into the US. The urgency of supply of this metal is significant for the US as it is required for production of defense products and data center power demands. "Recently the Wall Street Journal reported that US defense contractors are beginning to become extremely concerned at the restrictions of critical metals such as gallium, germanium and antimony. China's actions with respect to these critical minerals are causing delays and price increases for Western defense manufacturers as they try to source the materials from other areas. It is therefore extremely important that projects such as ours in Arizona are able to move forward rapidly to help decrease the leverage that the Chinese appear to hold over the US in this area."

G50 Corp ( ) is an exploration company focused on the southwestern US. The company's flagship Golconda Project comprises both patented and unpatented claims and is ideally positioned near existing mining infrastructure and logistics hubs to meet the United States' growing demand for domestic mineral resources.

