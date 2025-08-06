Uzbekistan And Lithuania Boost Trade Relations With Major Metallurgical Deal

MENAFN - Trend News Agency). Tashkent Metallurgical Plant and SIA Grange have signed a contract valued at 20 million euros, Trend reports.

The agreement includes the supply of coated rolled products and paves the way for expanding Uzbek metal exports to the Baltic countries and European Union markets.

The contract was finalized in Vilnius during the recent business forum and meeting of the“Uzbekistan - Lithuania” Business Council.

The event brought together official representatives from both countries, top executives of major Lithuanian companies, and entrepreneurs visiting from Uzbekistan.

During the forum, Dilshod Rasulov delivered a comprehensive presentation to foreign participants outlining the extensive reforms Uzbekistan has undertaken in recent years, as well as the country's investment and economic potential, with a particular focus on the incentives and opportunities available to entrepreneurs.

As part of the forum, Tashkent Metallurgical Plant, the UZ Terminal logistics center, and several Lithuanian companies-including TPC, TVG Group, TL Nika, Bunasta, Everwest Group, Vilteda, and Arijus-shared insights about their operations and cooperation plans with Uzbekistan.

Meanwhile, Uzbekistan's foreign trade turnover with Lithuania reached $532.8 million from January through October 2024, positioning Lithuania among Uzbekistan's top 15 trading partners during this period.