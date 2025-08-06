Tajikistan, UNOSSC Discuss Cooperation On Multimodal Transport Corridors
The sides discussed enhancing transport connectivity, simplifying border procedures, and supporting projects aimed at modernizing logistics through digitalization and“green” solutions. They also explored expanding technical and expert assistance to develop sustainable logistics strategies for mountainous and remote regions.
A key part of the discussion focused on creating a knowledge-sharing platform based at a Sustainable Transport Center under development in Tajikistan, designed to facilitate exchange of best practices among LLDC countries. Joint pilot projects involving the private sector and regional development institutions were also addressed.
UNOSSC is a specialized UN body tasked with promoting, coordinating, and supporting South-South and triangular cooperation among developing countries. Its mission is to facilitate the sharing of knowledge, technology, policies, and resources among Global South nations to advance sustainable development and implement the UN 2030 Agenda.
