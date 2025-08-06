PSD Director Inaugurates Jordanian International Civil Protection Center

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, August 6 (Petra) – Director of Public Security Directorate (PSD), Maj. Gen. Dr. Obeidallah Maaitah, on Wednesday inaugurated the Jordanian International Civil Protection Center at Civil Defense Training City in Muwaqqar district.The center is one of the key modern training achievements and the first of its kind in the region.The center's inauguration follows accreditation by the International Civil Defense Organization (ICDO), which establishes it as an "advanced" regional facility to transfer expertise in the training and operations fields, and qualify personnel of the civil defense and protection areas from Arab and friendly countries.Talking at the opening ceremony, Maaitah said the center reflects Royal directives on the necessity to ensure "openness, provide "cutting-edge" Jordanian expertise in the civil protection field, and exchange acquired knowledge with other countries.The director added that this plan would strengthen Arab and regional cooperation and integration, particularly in the training areas.Maaitah stated the center is the first of its kind in the region and a "pioneering model" for capacity building to confront disasters and risks of all kinds.This vision, he noted, is achieved under an "integrated" training system that focuses on enhancing rapid response skills, strategic planning for crisis management, and leading rescue, evacuation, firefighting, and ambulance operations.According to a PSD statement, the center houses "state-of-the-art" training infrastructure, mainly simulation settings that simulate various types of realistic incidents and scenarios, training halls with the latest technical equipment.The facility also provides gyms and training pools that contribute to enhancing capabilities and raising physical and operational efficiency within expert training programs.