Bellemeade Re 2021-3 Announces Results Of Tender Offer For Any And All Of Certain Outstanding Classes Of Series 2021-3 Mortgage-Linked Notes

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) HAMILTON, Bermuda, Aug. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bellemeade Re 2021-3 Ltd. (the "Issuer") today announced the tender results of their previously announced offer to purchase (the "Offer") any and all of the Mortgage Insurance-Linked Notes listed in the table below (the "Notes"). The Issuer has conducted the Offer in accordance with the conditions set forth in the Offer to Purchase of the Issuer dated July 30, 2025 (the "Offer to Purchase") and related Notice of Guaranteed Delivery dated July 30, 2025 (collectively, with the Offer to Purchase, the "Offer Documents"). Capitalized terms used and not otherwise defined herein will have the meaning ascribed to such terms in the Offer to Purchase. As of 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on Tuesday, August 5, 2025 approximately $193.4 million aggregate original principal amount of the Notes had been validly tendered and not properly withdrawn as set forth in the table below.

Series Class of Notes 144A CUSIP Original

Principal

Amount Percentage of

Original Principal

Amounts Tendered and

Accepted1 Original

Principal

Amounts

Tendered and

Accepted BMIR

2021-3 M1-C 078777AD1 $81,397,000 95.95 % $78,097,000 BMIR

2021-3 M-2 078777AE9 $115,254,000 100.00 % $115,254,000 (1) Rounded to the neared hundredth of a percent.

These are the final results. The settlement date for the Notes tendered and accepted for purchase for each Offer is expected to occur on Thursday, August 7, 2025.

BofA Securities, Inc. is the Dealer Manager for each Offer. For additional information regarding the terms of each Offer, please contact BofA Securities, Inc at (980) 387-3907 or (888) 292-0070 (toll-free). Requests for the Offer Documents may be directed to Global Bondholder Services Corporation at (212) 430-3774 or (855) 654-2014 (toll-free).

This announcement does not constitute an invitation to participate in the Offer in or from any jurisdiction in or from which, or to or from any person to or from whom, it is unlawful to make the Offer under applicable securities laws or otherwise. The distribution of materials relating to the Offer, and the transactions contemplated by the Offer, may be restricted by law in certain jurisdictions where it is legal to do so. The Offer is void in all jurisdictions where it is prohibited. If materials relating to the Offer come into your possession, you are required by the applicable Issuer to inform yourself of and to observe all of these restrictions. The materials relating to the Offer do not constitute, and may not be used in connection with, an offer or solicitation in any place where offers or solicitations are not permitted by law. If a jurisdiction requires that the Offer be made by a licensed broker or dealer and the Dealer Manager or any affiliate of the Dealer Manager is a licensed broker or dealer in that jurisdiction, the Offer shall be deemed to be made by the Dealer Manager or such affiliate on behalf of the applicable Issuer in that jurisdiction.

SOURCE Bellemeade Re 2021-3 Ltd.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED