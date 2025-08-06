Microsoft Study Reveals Jobs Most And Least Likely To Be Affected By AI

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: Microsoft's research division released a new study that analysed which occupations are most and least likely to be impacted by artificial intelligence (AI) tools.

It drew insights from 200,000 anonymised conversations between US users and Bing Copilot, a publicly available generative AI system.

The study found that users most often seek AI assistance for gathering information and writing tasks, while the most common activity that AI itself is performing were providing information, writing, teaching and advising.

To quantify this Microsoft introduced an "AI applicability scores" that measures alignment between AI capabilities and daily job duties.

The top 40 occupations with highest AI applicability scores - that is most likely to be affected by AI are:

Interpreters and translatorsHistoriansPassenger attendantsSales representatives of servicesWriters and authorsCustomer service representativesCNC tool programmersTelephone operatorsTicket agents and travel clerksBroadcast announcers and Radio DJsBrokerage clerksFarm and home management educatorsTelemarketersConciergesPolitical ScientistsNews Analysts, Reporters, JournalistsMathematiciansTechnical WritersProofreaders and Copy MarkersHosts and HostessesEditorsBusiness Teachers, PostsecondaryPublic Relations SpecialistsDemonstrators and Product PromotersAdvertising Sales AgentsNew Accounts ClerksStatistical AssistantsCounter and Rental ClerksData ScientistsPersonal Financial AdvisorsArchivistsEconomics Teachers, PostsecondaryWeb DevelopersManagement AnalystsGeographersModelsMarket Research AnalystsPublic Safety TelecommunicatorsSwitchboard OperatorsLibrary Science Teachers, Postsecondary

Meanwhile, occupations requiring physical interaction with people, operating machinery and other forms of manual labour were the least-impacted occupations, suggesting that human-centric skills are becoming valuable over AI.



Here is the list of bottom 40 occupations with lowest AI applicability score - least likely to be affected by AI:

PhlebotomistsNursing AssistantsHazardous Materials Removal WorkersHelpers–Painters, PlasterersEmbalmersPlant and System Operators, All OtherOral and Maxillofacial SurgeonsAutomotive Glass Installers and RepairersShip EngineersTire Repairers and ChangersProsthodontistsHelpers–Production WorkersHighway Maintenance WorkersMedical Equipment PreparersPackaging and Filling Machine Op.Machine Feeders and OffbearersDishwashersCement Masons and Concrete FinishersSupervisors of FirefightersIndustrial Truck and Tractor OperatorsOphthalmic Medical TechniciansMassage TherapistsSurgical AssistantsTire BuildersHelpers–RoofersGas Compressor and Gas Pumping Station Op.RoofersRoustabouts, Oil and GasMaids and Housekeeping CleanersPaving, Surfacing, and Tamping Equipment Op.Logging Equipment OperatorsMotorboat OperatorsOrderliesFloor Sanders and FinishersPile Driver OperatorsRail-Track Laying and Maintenance Equip. Op.Foundry Mold and CoremakersWater Treatment Plant and System Op.Bridge and Lock TendersDredge Operators

This data may seem daunting for many, experts emphasize that it does not mean AI will replace all these job roles. Instead, professionals are advised to learn to collaborate with AI, rather than compete against it, as those who adapt are most likely to thrive in the evolving job market.