Microsoft Study Reveals Jobs Most And Least Likely To Be Affected By AI

2025-08-06 08:02:21
Doha, Qatar:

Doha, Qatar: Microsoft's research division released a new study that analysed which occupations are most and least likely to be impacted by artificial intelligence (AI) tools.

It drew insights from 200,000 anonymised conversations between US users and Bing Copilot, a publicly available generative AI system.

The study found that users most often seek AI assistance for gathering information and writing tasks, while the most common activity that AI itself is performing were providing information, writing, teaching and advising.

To quantify this Microsoft introduced an "AI applicability scores" that measures alignment between AI capabilities and daily job duties.

The top 40 occupations with highest AI applicability scores - that is most likely to be affected by AI are:

  • Interpreters and translators
  • Historians
  • Passenger attendants
  • Sales representatives of services
  • Writers and authors
  • Customer service representatives
  • CNC tool programmers
  • Telephone operators
  • Ticket agents and travel clerks
  • Broadcast announcers and Radio DJs
  • Brokerage clerks
  • Farm and home management educators
  • Telemarketers
  • Concierges
  • Political Scientists
  • News Analysts, Reporters, Journalists
  • Mathematicians
  • Technical Writers
  • Proofreaders and Copy Markers
  • Hosts and Hostesses
  • Editors
  • Business Teachers, Postsecondary
  • Public Relations Specialists
  • Demonstrators and Product Promoters
  • Advertising Sales Agents
  • New Accounts Clerks
  • Statistical Assistants
  • Counter and Rental Clerks
  • Data Scientists
  • Personal Financial Advisors
  • Archivists
  • Economics Teachers, Postsecondary
  • Web Developers
  • Management Analysts
  • Geographers
  • Models
  • Market Research Analysts
  • Public Safety Telecommunicators
  • Switchboard Operators
  • Library Science Teachers, Postsecondary

    Meanwhile, occupations requiring physical interaction with people, operating machinery and other forms of manual labour were the least-impacted occupations, suggesting that human-centric skills are becoming valuable over AI.

    Here is the list of bottom 40 occupations with lowest AI applicability score - least likely to be affected by AI:

  • Phlebotomists
  • Nursing Assistants
  • Hazardous Materials Removal Workers
  • Helpers–Painters, Plasterers
  • Embalmers
  • Plant and System Operators, All Other
  • Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons
  • Automotive Glass Installers and Repairers
  • Ship Engineers
  • Tire Repairers and Changers
  • Prosthodontists
  • Helpers–Production Workers
  • Highway Maintenance Workers
  • Medical Equipment Preparers
  • Packaging and Filling Machine Op.
  • Machine Feeders and Offbearers
  • Dishwashers
  • Cement Masons and Concrete Finishers
  • Supervisors of Firefighters
  • Industrial Truck and Tractor Operators
  • Ophthalmic Medical Technicians
  • Massage Therapists
  • Surgical Assistants
  • Tire Builders
  • Helpers–Roofers
  • Gas Compressor and Gas Pumping Station Op.
  • Roofers
  • Roustabouts, Oil and Gas
  • Maids and Housekeeping Cleaners
  • Paving, Surfacing, and Tamping Equipment Op.
  • Logging Equipment Operators
  • Motorboat Operators
  • Orderlies
  • Floor Sanders and Finishers
  • Pile Driver Operators
  • Rail-Track Laying and Maintenance Equip. Op.
  • Foundry Mold and Coremakers
  • Water Treatment Plant and System Op.
  • Bridge and Lock Tenders
  • Dredge Operators

    This data may seem daunting for many, experts emphasize that it does not mean AI will replace all these job roles. Instead, professionals are advised to learn to collaborate with AI, rather than compete against it, as those who adapt are most likely to thrive in the evolving job market.

