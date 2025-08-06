Speaker Of Algeria's Council Of Nation Meets Qatar's Ambassador

Algiers: Speaker of the Council of the Nation of the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria HE Azzouz Nasri met with Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Algeria HE Abdulaziz Ali Al Naama. During the meeting, they discussed cooperation relations between the two countries.

