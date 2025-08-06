403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Turkish deputy minister states country in 'white list' related to US tariff
(MENAFN) Türkiye is considered a low-risk trade partner by the U.S. and is included on its "white list" regarding tariffs, Turkish Deputy Trade Minister Murat Tuzcu said on Wednesday.
Speaking at the “Towards the $100 Billion Trade Volume Target: A New Era in Turkish-American Economic Relations” event organized by DEIK in Istanbul, Tuzcu highlighted Türkiye’s goal of increasing its share in the U.S. import market—currently valued at $3.5 trillion—to 1.5%.
He noted that Türkiye maintains one of the lowest tariff levels, enjoys a balanced trade relationship with the U.S., and has made significant investments in the country, mirroring U.S. investments in Türkiye.
While Turkish exports to the U.S. have reached $16–17 billion, Tuzcu emphasized that this is still modest, especially when excluding energy-related products. He underlined the need to diversify and expand the export product range.
Tuzcu also shared that Türkiye has developed a strategic roadmap to seize market opportunities created by new U.S. tariff policies—identifying products and sectors where Turkish exporters can compete effectively. He concluded by stressing the importance of flexible planning tailored to different global trade scenarios in order to grow exports.
Speaking at the “Towards the $100 Billion Trade Volume Target: A New Era in Turkish-American Economic Relations” event organized by DEIK in Istanbul, Tuzcu highlighted Türkiye’s goal of increasing its share in the U.S. import market—currently valued at $3.5 trillion—to 1.5%.
He noted that Türkiye maintains one of the lowest tariff levels, enjoys a balanced trade relationship with the U.S., and has made significant investments in the country, mirroring U.S. investments in Türkiye.
While Turkish exports to the U.S. have reached $16–17 billion, Tuzcu emphasized that this is still modest, especially when excluding energy-related products. He underlined the need to diversify and expand the export product range.
Tuzcu also shared that Türkiye has developed a strategic roadmap to seize market opportunities created by new U.S. tariff policies—identifying products and sectors where Turkish exporters can compete effectively. He concluded by stressing the importance of flexible planning tailored to different global trade scenarios in order to grow exports.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- The Sandbox Launches Largest LAND Sale To Date On GBM Auctions
- CARV Advances AI Beings Roadmap With Hackathon And 12+ Ecosystem Partnerships
- XXKK Exchange Expands Global Fiat Withdrawal Network: Launches Localized Services In India
- Cryptoedu Report Exposes 2025 Cefi Gaps In Trust And Transparency
- Maplestory Universe Expands Infinite IP Playground Vision With Developer Tools And Legacy IP Expansion
- New Silver's Income Fund Ranked Top 10 By Barclayhedge
CommentsNo comment