Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Turkish deputy minister states country in 'white list' related to US tariff

2025-08-06 07:58:54
(MENAFN) Türkiye is considered a low-risk trade partner by the U.S. and is included on its "white list" regarding tariffs, Turkish Deputy Trade Minister Murat Tuzcu said on Wednesday.

Speaking at the “Towards the $100 Billion Trade Volume Target: A New Era in Turkish-American Economic Relations” event organized by DEIK in Istanbul, Tuzcu highlighted Türkiye’s goal of increasing its share in the U.S. import market—currently valued at $3.5 trillion—to 1.5%.

He noted that Türkiye maintains one of the lowest tariff levels, enjoys a balanced trade relationship with the U.S., and has made significant investments in the country, mirroring U.S. investments in Türkiye.

While Turkish exports to the U.S. have reached $16–17 billion, Tuzcu emphasized that this is still modest, especially when excluding energy-related products. He underlined the need to diversify and expand the export product range.

Tuzcu also shared that Türkiye has developed a strategic roadmap to seize market opportunities created by new U.S. tariff policies—identifying products and sectors where Turkish exporters can compete effectively. He concluded by stressing the importance of flexible planning tailored to different global trade scenarios in order to grow exports.

