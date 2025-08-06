403
Epstein Victims Express Privacy Fears
(MENAFN) Two unidentified survivors of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein have expressed their unease to a U.S. judge regarding the Trump administration’s effort to make grand jury testimony public, according to a report by a news agency on Tuesday.
Although neither individual demanded the documents remain sealed, both appealed to the court to eliminate any details that could expose their identities, emphasizing the need to protect their personal privacy.
"I am not some pawn in your political warfare," one survivor wrote in a letter to the court. "What you have done and continue to do is eating at me day after day as you help to perpetuate this story indefinitely."
The other survivor commented, "I am not sure the highest priority here is the victims, justice for the victims, or combatting child exploitation, or at least I do not feel this way," pointing out that “wealthy men” appear to be the main focus.
One of the survivors requested that U.S. District Judge Richard Berman assign an independent entity to evaluate the files to confirm no names or photos of victims are exposed.
The second asked that lawyers representing victims be allowed to inspect the redactions before any public release.
On Tuesday, the Trump administration called on the court to reach a decision by this Friday regarding the disclosure of the grand jury materials.
The Justice Department stated that all but one victim mentioned in the transcripts had been informed.
Jeffrey Epstein, known for his ties with influential and affluent individuals — including high-profile political figures — had spent years in elite social circles before being convicted in 2008 of felony solicitation and procuring a minor for prostitution.
