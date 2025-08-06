Allencomm Named As A Top Elearning Company For Simulation Training 2025 By Elearning Industry

MENAFN - EIN Presswire)- Ron ZamirSALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The award-winning team at AllenComm, a full-service learning and development (L&D) provider that specializes in learning advisory, design, development, tech and talent for the corporate learning market, has earned recognition and a five-star rating from eLearning Industry as a leading provider of immersive simulation training.“Simulation and hands-on practice are critical components of good design. At AllenComm, we have always embraced technology and a deep understanding of our clients' workplace to make simulations relevant and impactful. We are proud of our clients that are embracing simulations and showing an openness to AI and other innovations to create safer workplaces and better learning results.” Ron Zamir, AllenComm CEO, shares when asked about the award.He continues,“At AllenComm, we believe that immersive learner experiences should be accessible to everyone. We work directly with our clients to understand their tech stack at a deeper level and lower the barrier of entry so they can incorporate simulations across their learning experiences. Be it soft or hard skills, well-designed simulations are now more accessible than ever.”AllenComm is known for their dedication to innovation, impact and scale with every project, looking for opportunities to create the conditions necessary for award-winning outcomes. Their portfolio demonstrates years of experience in designing, developing and measuring immersive solutions with simulations of all levels: from safety certifications training in the manufacturing industry to critical procedural training in healthcare and more.Even recently, they worked with a major airline to launch a new onboarding program with fully explorable 360° images and gamified activities that mirror real-world situations. Their partnership with this client has resulted in multiple Gold Brandon Hall Group awards, as well as other recognitions that prove ROI and continued investment in learning.They also now offer comprehensive learning technology advisory services, which were previously only available to strategic accounts but are now open to all learning leaders to help you excel in your role and set yourself apart as a key contributor of organizational success. Their goal is to support you along your leadership journey, from the initial stages of getting stakeholder buy in to the eventual launch, maintenance and refresh of any learning program - even those with high-end simulations or AI integrations, which carry a different set of considerations to set up for success.eLearning Industry, the organization that selected AllenComm for the Top eLearning Company For Simulation Training 2025 award, is a trusted industry resource, directory and source of credible L&D information for organizations seeking expert-level support for their L&D programs. Ron Zamir is honored to accept the award on AllenComm's behalf and looks forward to advancing the way technology is used to expand and evolve simulation training in the coming months.Learn more about AllenComm by visiting their website , or inquire for more information and a free consultation at info@allencomm .About AllenCommFor over 40 years, AllenComm has partnered with learning leaders to develop their careers and create transformative learning solutions that drive measurable results. Considered one of the top firms of its kind, AllenComm has won over 550 awards for their extensive advisory, design, development, technology and talent services. Ron Zamir, AllenComm CEO, is also the founder of Learning Leader Connect group and the Learner Experience Evolution podcast, two resources that unite learning leaders from industries around the world under a common goal: to support other leaders and further the evolution of L&D.Media ContactAllenComm, (801) 537-7800, ..., allencomm

