403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Erdogan says scenes in Gaza 'worse than Nazi camps'
(MENAFN) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan described the situation in Gaza on Tuesday as “worse than Nazi camps,” highlighting the severe famine and deprivation faced by its people amid months of relentless Israeli attacks.
Speaking at a news conference in Ankara alongside Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Erdogan accused Israel of committing genocide against Palestinians in Gaza, where brutal massacres have continued for 22 months within a 360-square-kilometer area.
He condemned Israel’s use of hunger as a weapon, calling it a stark demonstration of a lack of humanity.
Erdogan described Gaza’s humanitarian crisis as catastrophic and urged all nations, especially Islamic countries and people of conscience worldwide, to raise their voices against the attacks. He emphasized that innocent children are dying both from starvation and from gunfire by occupation forces.
He pledged Turkey’s continued efforts to address the crisis and expressed hope that those responsible for the genocide in Gaza will eventually be held accountable by both law and history.
Speaking at a news conference in Ankara alongside Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Erdogan accused Israel of committing genocide against Palestinians in Gaza, where brutal massacres have continued for 22 months within a 360-square-kilometer area.
He condemned Israel’s use of hunger as a weapon, calling it a stark demonstration of a lack of humanity.
Erdogan described Gaza’s humanitarian crisis as catastrophic and urged all nations, especially Islamic countries and people of conscience worldwide, to raise their voices against the attacks. He emphasized that innocent children are dying both from starvation and from gunfire by occupation forces.
He pledged Turkey’s continued efforts to address the crisis and expressed hope that those responsible for the genocide in Gaza will eventually be held accountable by both law and history.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- BTSE Sponsors Major Blockchain Conferences In Vietnam, Reinforcing Commitment To Southeast Asian Market
- Primexbt Partners With Theo Wassenaar Primary School To Support Education In South Africa
- GSR Leads $100M Private Placement Into Nasdaq-Listed MEI Pharma To Launch First Institutional Litecoin Treasury Strategy Alongside Charlie Lee
- 10 Years Of Ethereum : ETH Meme Coin Pepeto Ends Stage 6 With $5.770.000 Raised In Presale
- Multibank.Io Partners With Fireblocks And Mavryk To Launch $10B Real Estate Tokenization Platform
- Fundedfx Launches Global Prop Trading Challenges With Flexible Scaling And On-Demand Payouts
CommentsNo comment