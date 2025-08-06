403
Trump declares special envoy Witkoff may visit Russia
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump stated on Sunday that his special envoy, Steve Witkoff, may visit Russia this week amid efforts to push Moscow toward a ceasefire in Ukraine.
Speaking to reporters before leaving his golf resort in New Jersey, Trump mentioned that Witkoff’s trip could happen on Wednesday or Thursday, adding that Russian officials have requested the meeting.
The comments come just days before Trump’s self-imposed deadline for Russia to stop military actions in Ukraine. Trump warned that if Moscow does not agree to a ceasefire by Friday, the US will respond with sanctions and secondary tariffs.
“There’ll be sanctions,” Trump said, while noting Russia’s ability to often evade such measures.
In response to Trump’s expression of “disappointment” over the stalled progress, Russian President Vladimir Putin urged caution against “excessive expectations” and called for renewed dialogue on the conflict.
Putin remarked on Friday that disappointments usually arise from high hopes, emphasizing the need for realistic expectations.
Earlier in June, Trump had given Russia a 50-day period to end the war in Ukraine, which began in February 2022, but shortened the deadline to about 10-12 days in late July. That deadline is set to expire this Friday.
