S. Korean, US Marines Hold Combined Drills
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) South Korean and US Marines have been staging combined exercises, including amphibious landing drills, to step up their joint operational capabilities, the Marine Corps said Wednesday.
The Korea Marine Exercise Program (KMEP) has involved some 2,500 troops, including around 1,500 US Marines stationed in Okinawa, Japan.
The joint exercise will run through mid-August in the southeastern port city of Pohang and other areas.
The allies have been seeking to enhance their joint operational capabilities by staging a range of drills, including battalion-level amphibious landing exercises, according to the Marine Corps.
As part of the drills, troops conducted the "decisive action" phase of the exercise in Pohang, involving military assets, such as amphibious assault vehicles and helicopters.
