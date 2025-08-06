403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Canadian Armed Forces airdrops aid into Gaza
(MENAFN) Canada announced on Monday that it has airdropped 10 tons of humanitarian aid into Gaza, condemning the Israeli government’s obstruction of aid delivery as a breach of international law.
In a joint statement, Foreign Minister Anita Anand and Defense Minister David McGuinty said Canada is taking these extraordinary measures alongside international partners due to severe restrictions on humanitarian access in Gaza and an unprecedented level of urgent needs.
Despite the critical demand, humanitarian organizations face significant obstacles delivering essential food and medical supplies by land because of Israeli-imposed restrictions. Canada called on Israel to end this obstruction immediately, labeling it a violation of international humanitarian law.
Along with Canada, five other countries—United Arab Emirates, Jordan, Egypt, Germany, and Belgium—also delivered aid, according to the Israeli army’s post on X.
Canada’s statement urged for increased aid efforts, including safe and unrestricted access for humanitarian groups, opening all border crossings, expedited customs processes, and long-term visas for aid workers.
Canadian officials highlighted the dire conditions in Gaza, emphasizing the urgent need for a substantial increase in assistance.
Since October 7, 2023, Israel has conducted a harsh military campaign in Gaza, which has resulted in nearly 61,000 Palestinian deaths, with almost half being women and children. The offensive has devastated Gaza and pushed it toward famine.
In November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity related to the conflict. Additionally, Israel faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice over its actions in Gaza.
In a joint statement, Foreign Minister Anita Anand and Defense Minister David McGuinty said Canada is taking these extraordinary measures alongside international partners due to severe restrictions on humanitarian access in Gaza and an unprecedented level of urgent needs.
Despite the critical demand, humanitarian organizations face significant obstacles delivering essential food and medical supplies by land because of Israeli-imposed restrictions. Canada called on Israel to end this obstruction immediately, labeling it a violation of international humanitarian law.
Along with Canada, five other countries—United Arab Emirates, Jordan, Egypt, Germany, and Belgium—also delivered aid, according to the Israeli army’s post on X.
Canada’s statement urged for increased aid efforts, including safe and unrestricted access for humanitarian groups, opening all border crossings, expedited customs processes, and long-term visas for aid workers.
Canadian officials highlighted the dire conditions in Gaza, emphasizing the urgent need for a substantial increase in assistance.
Since October 7, 2023, Israel has conducted a harsh military campaign in Gaza, which has resulted in nearly 61,000 Palestinian deaths, with almost half being women and children. The offensive has devastated Gaza and pushed it toward famine.
In November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity related to the conflict. Additionally, Israel faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice over its actions in Gaza.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- The Sandbox Launches Largest LAND Sale To Date On GBM Auctions
- CARV Advances AI Beings Roadmap With Hackathon And 12+ Ecosystem Partnerships
- XXKK Exchange Expands Global Fiat Withdrawal Network: Launches Localized Services In India
- Cryptoedu Report Exposes 2025 Cefi Gaps In Trust And Transparency
- Maplestory Universe Expands Infinite IP Playground Vision With Developer Tools And Legacy IP Expansion
- New Silver's Income Fund Ranked Top 10 By Barclayhedge
CommentsNo comment