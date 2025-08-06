Salamair Receives Delivery Of New Airbus A321neo

Dhaka: Oman-based SalamAir has taken delivery of its newest aircraft-an Airbus A321neo.

Named“Muttrah”-chosen through an audience poll on Instagram-the new aircraft brings SalamAir to a fleet of 14 planes.

On the occasion, Adrian Hamilton-Manns, CEO, SalamAir, said,“The addition marks a key milestone in boosting our operational capability ahead of the peak travel season. This aircraft will provide us with greater flexibility to uphold schedule reliability and further improve our on-time performance (OTP).”

“With this addition and another aircraft expected later in August, the average age of our fleet will decrease to approximately 4.8 years.”

Powered by FM LEAP-1A engines, it will deliver up to 20 percent reduction in fuel burn per seat and lower CO2 emissions, the airline said.

The extended range of up to 4,000 nautical miles opens up new opportunities for medium- and long-haul routes.

With a seating capacity of 212, the aircraft offers USB charging ports at every seat.

SalamAir's Airbus A320/321 fleet currently operates over 80 daily flights.

