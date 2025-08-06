403
Kremlin states Russia does not see Trump’s tariff threats against India to be ‘legitimate’
(MENAFN) The Kremlin stated on Tuesday that it does not view US President Donald Trump’s threats to raise tariffs on India due to its purchase of Russian oil as legitimate.
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov, speaking at a press briefing, criticized such threats as attempts to pressure countries into ceasing trade with Russia. He emphasized that sovereign nations have the right to choose their own trade partners based on their interests.
Trump had announced on Truth Social over the weekend that he plans to significantly increase tariffs on Indian imports to the US, accusing India of profiting from reselling Russian oil and showing disregard for Ukrainian casualties. However, he did not specify details about the tariff increase’s timing or scope.
India’s Foreign Ministry responded on Monday, reminding that the US initially encouraged India’s imports of Russian oil to help stabilize global energy markets when the Russia-Ukraine conflict began. The ministry described the targeting of India by the US and EU as unjustified and unreasonable, affirming that India will take all necessary steps to protect its national interests and economic security.
